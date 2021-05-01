Impact100 Owensboro announced it will have its largest grant cycle this year, making it able to give away four grants for the first time.
The organization announced last week that it had the highest membership this year with 287 members, 36 of which are new and 19 who are former members that have returned after a hiatus.
Each year, members are asked to donate either $500 or $1,000, all of which goes toward Impact100’s annual grant process in which they award two local nonprofits $100,000 each.
Impact100 Owensboro President Linda Wahl said these are “transformational grants.”
“A grant that size can really, really change and enhance what an agency is trying to do in the community, so we can create very long-lasting, impactful changes in our community,” she said.
Since Impact100 Owensboro’s inception 16 years ago, it has donated more than $3 million to local nonprofits.
This year, however, the organization was able to raise $256,500, making this year the highest grant cycle in the organization’s history.
With the additional amount, Wahl said the organization will be able to award two additional grants of $28,250 each toward smaller community projects.
“Because of the pandemic and all that was going on in our community and all the needs, I just didn’t know how it would unfold, so this was very, very positive for us,” she said.
Additionally, Wahl said nonprofits will apply for the four grants online this year, making the process easier, less costly and more accessible.
Impact100 NextGen will also award $11,000 after receiving donations from 110 members this year. The organization is geared toward young girls in the community being involved in philanthropy.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 1. The applications will then go to focus groups that will choose five finalists to be announced in early September.
Final voting will be done on Oct. 14 and winners announced that evening, according to Wahl.
“I am so glad that local women stayed true to the vision and mission of Impact100,” Wahl said in an announcement. “The generosity of this community is simply amazing.”
Any nonprofits wanting to apply for the Impact100 grants may do so by visiting Impact100Owensboro.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
