Impact100 Owensboro will be awarding two $100,000 grants to local nonprofits this year along with one $47,000 grant and one $7,000 grant for a total of $254,000.
Jodi Krahwinkel, the organization’s president, told a crowd gathered at Limestone Bank on Thursday afternoon that Impact100’s members raised $247,000 and the NextGen members, who are in high school, raised another $7,000.
The grants will be awarded in October.
The local organization, formed in 2006, has given $4.1 million to 35 “unique organizations” in the past 18 years.
Each member, upon joining, typically makes a donation of $1,000 or $500 that goes into the organization’s annual grant fund.
NextGen members donate $100.
“None of us alone can accomplish what we can do together,” Krahwinkel said. “Money is just a means to an end.”
Krahwinkel said when Martha Clark and Marianne Smith Edge started the organization 18 years ago, it had 150 members.
Thirty-three original members are still with the organization, she said.
This year saw 37 new members and 13 who returned after a few years of being inactive.
All local nonprofits are eligible to apply.
Krahwinkel said women shouldn’t wait for an invitation to join the organization.
It’s open to all women in the area, she said.
Last year, Impact100 Owensboro awarded $100,000 each to the Daniel Pitino Shelter and Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County.
Dream Riders of Kentucky and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc. each won grants of $29,500.
Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders received a $9,200 grant from NextGen.
