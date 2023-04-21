IMPACT

Some members of Impact100 Owensboro pose for photographs around the signs showing $247,000 during the announcement Thursday at Limestone Bank of what was raised to fund three grants that will be awarded to local nonprofits in October.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Impact100 Owensboro will be awarding two $100,000 grants to local nonprofits this year along with one $47,000 grant and one $7,000 grant for a total of $254,000.

Jodi Krahwinkel, the organization’s president, told a crowd gathered at Limestone Bank on Thursday afternoon that Impact100’s members raised $247,000 and the NextGen members, who are in high school, raised another $7,000.

