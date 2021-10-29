Being the principal of College View Middle School can be tough.
At least that was the opinion of sixth-grader Jana Coomes, who was awarded the position for Thursday, Oct. 28. She stepped into the role as a reward for having raised the most money during CVMS’ annual walkathon fundraiser.
The 11-year-old raised $675 of the school’s $12,800, and for those efforts, she walked the halls as the leader of the school for one day.
“At first it was nerve-racking,” Jana said after having to write up two of her fellow students for violations. “It was also funny, but I get to check in on classes and give out Croomes Cash.”
Croomes Cash is a reward given to students for good behavior.
Part of her day as principal included making morning announcements, visiting classrooms and observing teacher interviews. She also called some students to the office to discuss their behavior, and she hosted a small group of her friends for lunch in the office.
Jana raised the funds for the walkathon by walking her neighborhood and appealing to her neighbors. Her mother also committed to matching whatever she raised, and Jana also donated $25 of her own money toward the cause. After students raise the funds, they walk laps around the school’s track.
All of the funds raised during the walkathon go back into the school. Specifically, the funds benefit the CVMS Renaissance account, which is used for Student of the Month luncheons, All-A lunches, prizes for students, sympathy cards for them and inventory that supports the Viking Store. Students shop at the Viking Store with their Croomes Cash.
Jeff Wethington, CVMS interim principal, said he was excited for Jana to experience her school life from a different perspective. Wethington also had a name plate engraved with “Jana Coomes” by the door of the principal’s office to make it more of a memorable day for her.
“Perhaps this experience may ignite a career path in education,” he said.
At the same time that Jana walked the halls in Wethington’s proverbial shoes, he was able to experience life as a middle school student. Throughout the day, he followed Jana’s schedule.
Jana, who has an elective as an office aide, collaborated with teachers to ensure some of her important class work was completed before taking on the task of principal, Wethington said.
He also said when she works again in the office, he plans to discuss and compare their switch-up for the day.
“I truly hope she has fun and has opportunities for fun and learning with peers in a different setting,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
