February is National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Community Dental Clinic board chair Suzanne Craig said dental hygiene and education is vital to children of all ages, especially in Kentucky, which ranks high among states in dental suffering.
Craig said the Community Dental Clinic began in 2009 with the mission to serve Medicaid and low-income patients with high-quality dental care to help alleviate dental suffering and improve dental health in the community.
Since its beginning, the clinic has performed around 30,000 school dental screenings and served 15,000 patients, all from low-income families.
About 35% of those patients are children, according to Craig.
Dental care, she said, is important at every stage of life, starting as early as prenatal with the mother being free of pain and infections and having overall good health during her pregnancy and becoming extremely important throughout a child’s life.
Craig said Kentucky ranks second for citizens with the most dental problems. She said the top reason cited for children missing school is dental pain, with 41% of third- through sixth-graders having dental pain and untreated cavities, according to state studies and reports.
The Center for Disease Control also reported that 35% of adults had not visited a dentist in the last year.
She said children’s dental health is in crisis in Kentucky with many children living with dental pain and going untreated for dental decay.
“Dental decay is the most chronic illnesses among children, more prevalent than asthma,” said Dr. Carol Braun, pediatric dentist with the clinic.
Craig said these statistics could be helped with increased Medicaid reimbursements. She said reimbursements have not changed in around 20 years, and many dentists do not accept Medicaid because it pays much less than other insurance providers.
Dental education, she said, would also benefit the community, as would a better sense of dental care and hygiene in general.
Craig said individuals should brush twice daily for two minutes each time and receive dental checkups twice a year, in addition to being educated on sugary foods and drinks, so that the needle can begin to move on preventative efforts, which Craig said is a large part of dental care, in general.
“Urgent dental care can often be difficult to access, so if the needs can be identified before we have the pain, before we have infection, then it’s much easier for them to access care,” Braun said.
During National Children’s Dental Health Month, Craig said the clinic hopes to start offering dental screenings to Afghan refugee children in the community.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.