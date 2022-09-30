The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is planning a number of improvements to Moneta Sleet Jr. Park to make it more user friendly.
City parks director Amanda Rogers said the improvements came from suggestions made by the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.
The work is being priced by city officials now, and most of the planned projects will be done by the end of the current fiscal year, Rogers said.
The park is at the corner of Seventh and Walnut streets. It was previously Max Rhoads Park, but was renamed last year in honor of Sleet, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer who, among other things, documented the civil rights movement and the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr.
Sleet was an Owensboro native who grew up near the park.
The improvements include the construction of a open-air pavilion, new playground equipment, a new basketball court and easy access to electricity.
The basketball court will be expanded to a complete half court. The court now is less than a half court, Rogers said. In addition to having 10-foot basketball goals, the court will have smaller goals on the sidelines for smaller children, Rogers said.
A power pedestal will be installed to make access to electricity easier.
“When someone needs power, we have to pull power off the pole,” Rogers said. “It’s labor intensive.”
The current playground equipment is scheduled to be replaced in fiscal year 2023-24. Rogers said the playground will be expanded to include new features, such as swings.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities has already added lighting on existing poles near the park. Some beautification will be done as well, such as planting trees and bushes, Rogers said.
“The intent is to have all the pieces, minus the playground, in this fiscal year,” Rogers said.
The park will also include a plaque honoring Rhoads, who was Owensboro city manager from 1959 to 1980.
“We have one for Moneta Sleet in the park now,” Rogers said. The new plaque will detail “who Max Rhoads was to this community.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
