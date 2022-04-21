Myer Creek Park, the jointly owned community facility between McLean County Fiscal Court and the city of Calhoun, is about to receive vast improvements and upgrades to the property.

Considered one of the larger county and city parks in the commonwealth, the park recently received a $177,900 grant for renovations through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) through the Department for Local Government (DLG) under the Office of the Governor.

Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said that he worked on getting the grant last April in order to find ways to make improvements in the park, particularly regarding the park’s sewage system, where Dame said that the county spends about an excess of $2,000 annually.

However, Dame said that the grant will include other projects that the county and city can begin to get started on, including new year-round heated bathroom facilities and inclusive, wheelchair and handicap-accessible playground equipment per American Disability Acts (ADA) standards to provide more recreational opportunities for all audiences.

Dame notes that receiving this grant is a “win” for the county.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Dame said. “...We were in a pretty steep competition, in my opinion, to get these funds because we were competing against other state parks (and) some rather larger cities in the state.”

Dame notes the grant is a “50/50 match” but with the changes to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, Dame said that he has been able to use those federal funds that can be used as a non-federal match for projects that help with improvements such as at Myer Creek Park while also helping increase tourism.

Dame mentioned that with the debt of the park being paid off, the expenses are going to be decreased in the long-term.

“Essentially, we’re not gonna have to match any of this grant with local dollars,” Dame said. “It shouldn’t cost our county any local revenue for this project.”

Bruce Cabbage, chairman of the park board, notes that the park has been making strides in the past few years.

“Things are going extremely, extremely well right now,” Cabbage said. “There’s been a lot of involvement with different individuals … and it’s nice to go out there to the park and you see people there that are walking dogs, hiking the trails, you see a lot of the community out there.”

Cabbage and Joy Campbell, park board member and city appointee for Calhoun, credit Bob Guenthner, park administrator, who has taken on an active role to take care of the upkeep of the park on a regular basis.

Despite the park being used for large scale events such as the McLean County Ag Fair and Harvest Day and even the national archery tournament R100, not all community members seem to be aware of the park’s existence and what it offers such as a 4-H activity center, outdoor arena, picnic shelters, miles of horseback riding and walking trails, tractor pulling track, two lakes for fishing and more.

“People don’t even know that it’s there,” Campbell said. “So, we’re trying to do some things that will really let people know that they have this public treasure …. We just have all kinds of wonderful things there.”

“...A lot of it has to do with, what I would consider, inadequate marketing historically,” Dame said.

“...I don’t think people throughout the county realize what all does happen out there and what all’s involved,” Cabbage said. “They may go out there to the fair or may go down to the track pull, but they don’t realize all the walking trails, all the camping areas. They only see certain areas …. People don’t realize that you can go out there anytime you want to ….”

Dame said creating a dedicated Facebook page for the park has “helped substantially” while also providing contact information to the public, and plans to focus on more marketing efforts after making the planned upgrades with the grant.

“The facilities will be to a quality that would justify spending more money on marketing to promote the facility,” Dame said. “Our end result is to bring people to McLean County but also generate enough revenue to take care of it.”

Cabbage and Campbell said there are plans to create new dedicated signage for certain amenities and having visions to create a mud bogging pit that will be used more frequently and an outdoor amphitheater to host entertainment, while also open to hearing ideas from the public.

Cabbage also credits community member Megan Woosley for sponsoring a 5K event during Harvest Day, where the proceeds went toward creating signage for the park’s trails.

“Community involvement like that; you just can’t beat it,” Cabbage said.

Campbell believes people learned about the park more during the coronavirus pandemic when looking for activities to do outside without concern, and observed some families taking advantage of the space for virtual learning opportunities due to the park’s access to free Wi-Fi.

“It’s just been so rewarding to see families and groups using the park on a given day …,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she’s been happy with the partnerships that have allowed the park to be able to develop and flourish, but notes that more work still needs to be done.

“What we really need is to be able to get the infrastructure and then we can do a lot more and that’s why the grant is going to be helpful,” Campbell said.

“The park’s going in a positive direction,” Cabbage said. “...There’s a lot of involvement throughout the whole community ….”

“We’re on the right track and I think this is the foundational part of getting us where we want to be in regard to an effective and high-use recreational area,” Dame said.

