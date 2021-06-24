When we think about the future — say 30 years from now — we tend to think that we’ll be more advanced than we probably will be.
Back in October 1991, 82 people — 44 women and 38 men — gathered one day at the old English Park Center for a Citizens Action Network’s ‘’2020 Vision: Focusing on Owensboro’s Future’’ brainstorming session.
Here are some of the things they thought we’d be doing in the futuristic Year 2020.
And wearing masks and social distancing did not appear on the list.
Condominiums will rise along the Ohio River.
The English Park area will become the Griffith Avenue of tomorrow — the ‘’in address.’’
A monorail will carry passengers beneath the Ohio River bridge to an amusement complex on Yellow Banks Island.
Shoppers will flock to a major mall in Maceo.
And a new high school will be built in Spice Knob, the fastest-growing community in 21st century Daviess County.
Monuments will line the RiverPark Walk.
A river history museum will be located along the banks of the Ohio.
Baby Boomers will create a boom in geriatric industries.
A national program of basic health care will create more health-related jobs in the community.
More retired people will want to work and businesses will respond with offers of 20-hour work weeks.
Chicken and turkey farms will come, followed by packing plants.
More vegetables will be grown and processed.
Steam from Owensboro Municipal Utilities will heat greenhouses to grow crops year round.
Owensboro will use its position on the Ohio River to become a center for the recycling industry.
Sewage systems will be required even in rural areas.
Solid sewage will be made safe for use as fertilizer.
Tobacco will still be a major crop — because of overseas sales.
High school graduates will be required to be computer literate.
German, Russian or Japanese classes will be mandatory.
We talked of roller skate parks, riverboat restaurants, dinner trains, amusement parks, zoos and children’s play areas.
Someone proposed 12-month school years.
Others talked about Japanese language classes, optional Saturday schools, AIDS education, mandatory sex education, parenting programs, having businesses provide career-oriented mentoring for students, after-school activities, getting rid of textbooks, restricting driver’s licenses to 18 and older, teaching African-American history and consolidating city and county schools.
There was talk of renovating the Sportscenter, outdoor plays, local arts competition, a hall or walk of fame, attracting more antiques businesses, horseback trails, a big indoor pool, a marina, a pro tennis tournament, a beach, a water sports park, a NASCAR track, historic trails, a sports museum, a dome, a gospel music festival, culture fairs, a new public golf course, boat races, an October festival, a Scottish festival, late-night entertainment and dining areas, a Christian nightclub and botanical gardens.
There were suggestions for an art-mobile, promoting Owensboro as a retirement center, a winery, underground utilities, rapid transit between area cities, better development of river transportation, day care incentives, moving Owensboro Grain Co. out of downtown, creative fireplugs, discount factory outlet malls, safe bike trails, a tree ordinance, loft apartments downtown, an agriculture research center, an academy for the arts, eliminating toll roads, using steam from OMU to heat streets and melt snow, a family wellness center and restoring one of the old brick streets.
As you can see, we accomplished a few — very few — of those things.
But dreaming is always easier than reality.
