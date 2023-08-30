My two-year old nephew is out of sorts because he is now strapped in his car seat facing forward instead of facing back. He is undone by it, I am told, not crying or tantrum throwing, just knocked for six, in a stunned, wide-eyed “what is happening here” way.
The way I have felt for the past three months. First, a foundation dug and laid for the renovation, and just like that, the cool green of my backyard is dissected and transformed. The rains came and swamped everything for days, and cinder blocks with their heads barely above water.
The waters subside and no olive branch dove in sight, but loads of lumber piled high in the drive. The framing begins and I fear the addition is woefully small. The roof goes on and I am certain I have made a mistake, the plans were too grandiose for my tiny plot of land. Family and friends do drive-bys and then text how the new part looks it might have been there forever and I am reassured.
I observe the progress from an upstairs window. I lean on the small sill for great spans of time, wide-eyed and blinking, like Cy in his car seat. “What is happening here?”
I am unemotional when I ask myself this, having from the very start of this project disengaged in a way. Without some detachment, this project would never have gotten off the ground.
Because I am a day dreamer, not a doer. The doing, and all the decisions that come with it, overwhelms me to the point of inertia. So, for the past three months I have been here, and not here, attaching to the dream of the thing, not the reality. Which may sound chaotic, and probably is, but it works for me.
I have a friend right this minute moving into a new home, and I am pretty sure the move has been well-ordered and smooth. She says she likes that stuff, was excited, I think, when she got to pack boxes and label them. I emptied what I thought was a small closet so the guys could knock down that wall, and now there are boxes and baskets all over my downstairs, lallygagging around and mocking me. And I don’t really care.
I haven’t cared about that, or much else, for three months.
Why move it, sort it, when I can daydream it away? For, you see, I am no longer here, in the midst of a mess, but there, in the middle of my organized and efficient new space. I pretend things are a mess at the moment because I just threw a party, and everyone knows the clean-up is the best part of being a host.
The Cowboy Junkies’ ”The Trinity Session” is the perfect après party music for tidying and reflection. And, saying that just now, I think maybe an afternoon decluttering session with that in the background might get me up and moving. Because, goodness knows, nothing else has.
It’s hard to clean up a mess in the middle of an even bigger mess. As far as mess, an upheaval and disruption are concerned, I am an “in for a penny in for a pound” kind of girl. So, even rooms untouched by dust and dirt and scraps of wood and siding, are neglected and to a majestic degree.
But now, even I can’t stand it. So, Cowboy Junkies it is. I can tackle real laundry in the basement instead of fantasy laundry in my new addition. I can organize and declutter my kitchen, right now, without benefit of all the good storage just on the horizon. And the new fire pit I ordered on deep discount --I can get someone to help me move it from my living room and into the garage. Surely I can at least do that.
People have loved telling me how I will hate the mess and be upset all the time.
And so much advice on how I will or will not use all the extra space I will have. Yet, these people don’t live in my head, don’t know the elaborate dreams and fantasies I employ to keep a rosy disposition. Don’t see what I see. But maybe an entire soundtrack will be just what I need to bridge the worlds of make believe and reality. The Cowboy Junkies can’t do all that heavy lifting alone.
