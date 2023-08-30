My two-year old nephew is out of sorts because he is now strapped in his car seat facing forward instead of facing back. He is undone by it, I am told, not crying or tantrum throwing, just knocked for six, in a stunned, wide-eyed “what is happening here” way.

The way I have felt for the past three months. First, a foundation dug and laid for the renovation, and just like that, the cool green of my backyard is dissected and transformed. The rains came and swamped everything for days, and cinder blocks with their heads barely above water.

