OCS ASSEMBLY

Westyn Dickens, a third grader, tries to control a ball bounced off a clipboard as he passes to his partner, Elly Arnold, during a game at a pep rally on Friday to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week at the Owensboro Catholic Schools K-3 campus.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic Students were slated to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week beginning on Sunday, but due to cancellations caused by winter weather, most of the activities had to be rescheduled.

However, OCS’ K-3 campus was able to still honor the week with an assembly on Friday filled with games, music and cheers.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

