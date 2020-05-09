A federal court ruling allows churches to open for in-person worship services Sunday, May 10, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday.
In Beshear’s original phased-in reopening plans for the state, churches were supposed to resume services on May 20. However, Friday’s court ruling opened church doors immediately.
“I know some folks are ready to get back to in-person services, but we must remain vigilant,” Beshear said. “We must make sure any house of worship is ready.”
He gave cautionary examples: A choir practice in Washington state was responsible for 45 infections and two deaths. In South Korea, a church service infected 37 people.
In Kentucky, more than 50 cases of COVID-19 and up to five deaths have been traced back to one Hopkins County revival.
Residents are eager to return to houses of worship, Beshear said, but he asked residents not to pressure faith leaders into reopening services before they are ready. He said his church doesn’t plan to offer in-person services until sometime in June.
The Rev. Travis Farris, senior pastor at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church in Owensboro, said his congregation will not open to worship Sunday. For now, the church will stick with its online streaming services, which have been well-received.
Church leadership conducted a survey recently, and many older members want to proceed with caution, Farris said.
Also, strict state guidelines likely will hamper the joy of reuniting, he said.
“We’ve been apart a couple of months now,” Farris said. “We want this to be a celebration.”
For example, singing is a big part of praising and celebrating, he said, but current state guidelines warn against it.
“Singing during services creates a higher risk of spreading infectious particles,” according to state guidelines. “Choirs should avoid singing. Congregants should wear face coverings and consider a greater than 6 feet social distance from others if they choose to sing. Houses of worship should consider alternatives to congregational singing, including by playing pre-recorded or live instrumental music (e.g. pianos and guitars — no wind instruments) during services.”
Walnut Memorial leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss when and how they will resume in-person services, he said.
In other business, state health officials announced all employees of the Perdue Farms chicken-processing plant in Ohio County were tested for COVID-19 last week. Nearly 8% of the facility’s workforce tested positive.
“That’s not as bad as we thought it would be,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner.
Stack said Perdue has taken several steps to reduce risks, and the company’s officials continue to work with state and local health officials.
Beshear announced 158 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 6,440. Thirty% of those infected are between the ages of 20 and 40 years old.
The governor also reported six more deaths. To date, the state has lost 304 residents to the virus.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — nine in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, 10 in Ohio County and two in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 506.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported three new cases on Saturday, bringing that county’s total to 460.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
