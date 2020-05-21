In-person Mass returned Wednesday for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro.
St. Stephen Cathedral held a 12:05 p.m. in-person Mass, making it the first in nine weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the suspension of large gatherings.
Prior to the start of the Mass, James Wells, St. Stephen’s music director, stood at the front entrance greeting everyone as they entered.
Wells said there were mixed reactions from parishioners about returning.
“We’ve heard from some people who were not ready to come back yet and will be participating through the (Facebook) Live stream,” Wells said. “But we heard from some who were very excited to get back and really couldn’t wait until churches were back open. …We certainly understand those on both sides of the issue. But as a church, we are here for people.”
Janice Scherm, a longtime St. Stephen member, was among the estimated 60 attendees at Wednesday’s Mass.
Scherm said she had been looking forward to returning.
“I’ve done the live stream, which was a wonderful opportunity,” she said. “But I would come over to the church during the day just to pray by myself. I’ve been a lector for several years and I’ve missed that. I just missed the community and the Eucharist, too.”
After ending public Mass on March 16, the Most Rev. William F. Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, made the announcement Friday that all in-person Masses could resume at parishes’ discretion, and as long as certain guidelines were in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
St. Stephen kept to the guidelines of requiring a mask for everyone over the age of 2 to enter and to remain inside the church during Mass.
The church maintained physical distancing by having empty pews between parishioners. Those who lived in the same household could sit close to each other, but otherwise attendees had to keep at least 6 feet away from the next person.
Mark and Martha Sims were also among those who attended the St. Stephen Mass.
The Simses said they missed celebrating Mass with their fellow parishioners.
“It’s just a void that we’ve had … and it’s such a pleasing thing to me to be able to be back,” Mark Sims said.
The Simses also said they didn’t mind the restrictions in order to return to Mass.
“We understand it and it’s a necessity right now,” Martha Sims said.
And for parishioner Brenda Clark, her return also meant being able to celebrate Mass once again with other believers.
“I feel like it makes you appreciate the actual Mass and Eucharist even more by not being able to attend,” she said. “…You miss not being able to see your church family. Part of church is the community that you worship with.”
The Rev. Jerry Riney, pastor of St. Stephen Cathedral, celebrated the in-person Mass.
Riney said he didn’t know what to expect but he was pleased with the turnout.
“We had people from our parish and from other parishes,” Riney said. “It was wonderful to see all the people here and yet it was strange to see people in masks and physical distancing.”
Riney said he expects a larger crowd for the weekend Masses. Along with a daily 12:05 Mass, there will be Masses at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 8 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, with doors opening 30 minutes prior to each start time.
He estimated St. Stephen’s main seating area can hold 100 people with the limiting space restrictions and another 100 could view from the church’s community room if necessary via remote access.
“The Church is the people and people have said to me how they’ve missed ‘my community,’ ‘my faith family,’ ” Riney said. “We will never take for granted the gift of Eucharist and being able to receive Jesus and the Holy Communion.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.