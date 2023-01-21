In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance

Floodwaters surround homes on Thornton Road in Merced, Calif., as storms continue battering the state Jan. 10.

 Noah Berger | Associated Press

ACAMPO, Calif. (AP) — On Sunday morning, Kyle Starks woke up to floodwaters that reached the door of his Jeep after yet another heavy rain storm drenched California. Emergency crews showed up with boats to float Starks and other residents of his rural mobile home park in Acampo to safety.

Beyond the physical destruction, the storm could pack a financial hit: Starks does not have flood insurance.

