Red Swing Coffee owners Brandon and Brittney Dukes are competitive.
So when the husband and wife bought the Cup Cakery at Williamsburg Square last year, they weren’t satisfied with just serving the tasty treats that business was known for.
“We liked the cake portion of it because it made people happy, and we liked their celebrations, but we wanted something more,” said Brandon Dukes. “A lot of that business plan was: You want to celebrate a birthday, we’d see you once a year. That’s not a business that thrives.”
Seeking to offer customers more options, the Dukes opened Red Swing Coffee downtown on Allen Street in May. The two still offer cupcakes, but they have expanded their menu to include specialty coffee, breakfast and other food and drinks.
The Dukes said Red Swing’s focus on locally-sourced and homemade products make the shop stand out from others in Owensboro.
“Nothing is really outsourced. We get our coffee here in the tri-state, we have homemade batter for the bubble waffles — that’s what makes us unique,” he said.
“Our homemade butter cream icing is the best in town,” added Brittney Dukes.
Brandon said he always mentally envisioned Red Swing being a hit in Owensboro — but to see it come to fruition has been surreal.
“To see things like people coming here on first dates — that’s when it clicks,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing this.”
Sometimes, the experiences with customers can be more bitter than sweet, Brandon Dukes said.
“Someone came the other day asking about our cupcakes, and you could tell she was a little distraught,” he said. “She lost someone last month, and lost someone last week. I didn’t even charge her for the cupcake; I just wished her along her journey and told her I’d pray for her.
“I know it sounds cheesy, but that means more to us than anything.”
While the Dukes are happy with how business has been at Red Swing through its first five months, they are continually adjusting the menu to make sure the early success continues.
Brandon Dukes said the latest change is to offer more healthy options, including gluten-free items.
