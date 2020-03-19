The fear comes from the unknown.
What causes it?
How can you avoid it?
How long will it last?
We feel that now with the coronavirus pandemic.
In the 19th century, Owensboroans felt with deadly outbreaks of cholera.
No, there hasn’t been a major outbreak in the United States since 1910-11.
But there was a time when deadly outbreaks of cholera were relatively common across Kentucky and in Owensboro.
The Kentucky Encyclopedia says four major outbreaks swept through the state in the 19th century — 1832-35, 1848-54, 1866 and 1872-73.
At the time, doctors weren’t sure how it was spread.
They would later discover that the acute intestinal infection was caused by contaminated food and water.
But in the 19th century, they were still fighting an unknown.
In 1892, a year before his death, Dr. William D. Stirman of Owensboro recalled the “Plague of 1854.”
A cholera epidemic struck the city in late summer that year when a steamboat landed with four or five sick people on board.
All of them died.
A few days later, a local man collapsed downtown and died of the disease.
Before the “Plague of ‘54” was over, more than 30 deaths had been recorded in and around Owensboro.
Deaths were also reported in a cholera epidemic here in 1850, Stirman recalled.
In 1875, Dr. Edward H. Luckett, an Owensboro physician, wrote a paper detailing the 1873 epidemic — the last the city would see.
Owensboro, he wrote, was then a “thriving river town of about 4,000 inhabitants.”
His research shows 21 cases and nine deaths here that year — 10 if you count a miscarriage caused by the disease.
The first case was a 45-year-old man who came from Nashville and was already ill when he reached Owensboro on July 20.
He died five days later.
The second case was a 40-year-old deckhand on a steamboat.
He was already sick when he reached Owensboro from Louisville on Aug. 1.
The dead included a Mrs. Rarick, 32, who died on Sept. 3.
Her grandson, Philip Rarick Edwards, would become chief of the bacteriology section of the Centers for Disease Control in 1962.
Most of the cases were in the same part of the city.
And most of those infected had been in contact with others with the disease.
Treatments, Luckett wrote, included “mixture of chloroform, tincture of opium, pulverized camphor, tincture of ginger and Hoffman’s anodyne. A dose to be taken every hour.”
Luckett tracked the disease from house to house and contact to contact.
“It may be asked,” he wrote, “what was the sanitary condition of these localities where cholera prevailed. In (one) locality bad, very bad; in the other localities, not worse than other portions of the city. Nor was the sanitary condition of the (one) locality as bad as a portion of the city where typhoid fever was then prevailing.”
A cholera epidemic wasn’t bad enough?
The city was also dealing with a typhoid fever epidemic at the same time.
But improved sanitary conditions eventually wiped out both epidemics in the developed world.
And someday, we’ll do the same to the coronavirus.
Hopefully, sooner than later.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.