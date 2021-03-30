A beer festival is coming to Beaver Dam in June.
AmpedUP Brew Fest, a partnership among Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Beaver Dam Tourism Commission and Beaver Dam’s brewery Uncrafted Territory, will feature 15 regional breweries, live music, food and more. It is limited for guests 21 and older and will take place from noon to 5 p.m. June 12 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, at 217 S. Main St. in Beaver Dam.
Brett Renfrow, owner and CEO of Uncrafted Territory, said due to the pandemic, this event will be presented differently than a standard beer fest, “but won’t lack any of the great qualities.”
“We will have multiple breweries from all across the state pouring beers at the Dam along with food and live music,” he said, adding that the event is slated to be annual, so hopefully as CDC guidelines loosen in the coming years, “the festival will be able to grow and adapt.”
Renfrow reached out to his colleagues in the craft brewing business and said the “response was great” when he told them about the festival.
“As brewers, we all love to see people enjoying our beer,” he said. “This is not only a great networking event, but also introduces a nice chunk of Kentucky craft beer to a new, larger audience through our partnership with Beaver Dam Amphitheater.”
Owensboro band Friends will be playing live music for the event. Friends plays a wide variety of music from the 1970s up to today’s hits.
Becky Geary, Beaver Dam Tourism Commission executive director, said she was “ecstatic” when Renfrow and his team approached her and the commission about organizing a craft beer festival.
“We are certainly excited for this one and even more so as we look at the future and making AmpedUP an annual event that folks will look forward to every year,” Geary said.
Tickets will be limited due to safety protocols, and a password presale will begin for the event at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Those interested in that password can sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
General admission tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday.
VIP tickets will be $55 and include early entry at noon, a commemorative glass, an official event T-shirt and 24 beer tickets. There are only 100 VIP tickets available and they are expected to go fast.
General admission tickets are $40 and will include access at 1 p.m., a commemorative glass and 24 beer tickets.
There also will be designated driver tickets available for $5 each, Geary said.
“We want everyone to enjoy themselves, and feel safe doing so,” she said.
To purchase tickets visit AmpedUpBrewFest.com or call 800-514-ETIX.
More information about this event can be found on the Beaver Dam Amphitheater’s Facebook page, or on its website.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
