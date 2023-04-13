Over the next few days, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will be home to the debut of the Owensboro Music Business Expo (OMBE) — an event that looks to bring aspiring artists and music industry professionals together through innovative exhibits, panels, seminars, showcases and workshops on both the business and creative sides of the music industry.
The event begins today, April 13 and will run through Saturday, April 15.
OMBE, co-founded by Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, and Adam Gaynor, formerly of the multi-Grammy-nominated band Matchbox Twenty, came about after Gaynor was invited to perform at the final FA5 event last summer.
The event was first announced at a press conference at the Hall of Fame in November 2022.
“I am happy to see the industry (professionals) coming up to support Owensboro Music Business Expo,” Marseille said. “We are a destination and … those that are coming in for this and have bought their ticket … are excited that this region has something dedicated to them.
“It will definitely take a little bit of time to help introduce this kind of an event to our area (and) our region, but I think it’s going to be a great, great (three days) … with some amazing people in this industry. It’ll be such a great experience.”
“There are so many musicians here that have never had access to people on the east coast and people on the west coast; and I was like: ‘This is exactly why Owensboro should be a music hub,’ ” Gaynor said. “If you can throw people in a room with Emmy and Grammy Award winners, to literally be able to sit with them and almost have full access to them throughout the entire day, which is never done at any other conference or expo, I think that’s a pretty outstanding thing to bring to this region.”
Visit Owensboro has been vital in promoting and marketing the event for the inaugural year.
“We wanted to create a visitor experience that’s entertaining and unique, that can be our differentiator from other communities,” said Mark Calitri, president of Visit Owensboro. “We have a compelling story to tell, and music can help us introduce Owensboro to new visitors.”
The roster of industry leaders slated to be part of the event include: Rick Barker, founder, president and CEO of the Music Industry Blueprint and former manager for Taylor Swift; Emmy Award-winning composer and songwriter Jim Dooley; Brent Harvey, executive producer and founder of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) and the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA); and Owensboro native and current Nashville musician Steve Bridgmon, among others.
Dooley finds it “exciting” to be able to talk to others about music and provide guidance on how to further their respective careers.
While the music industry is always evolving, Dooley said one of the things that remains constant is “just downright hustle.”
“You’re not in the music business; you are a music business,” he said. “You really can just open up some doors by just being around, being positive, working hard and working smart.
More from this section
“Things are always going to keep changing, but a good song is a good song …. If you’re a great collaborator, that’s just something you can be, and it doesn’t require you to buy any instruments or expensive computers. If you’re a great songwriter, you’re a great songwriter. … If the message is so strong and you’ve got something to say, that’s an important thing to share with the world.”
For independent artists, Harvey said they “have to be their own business.”
“They have to be a walking, talking, self-contained, self-controlled, self-motivated publicity machine, artist, writer, publisher — everything all wrapped up into one person,” he said. “The biggest stars I’ve ever seen are the ones you’ve never heard of.”
Bridgmon, who has made a career in music in the Music City after moving from Owensboro eight years ago, said his growing success was based on the willingness to take any chance that came his way.
“The advice that I can give to somebody who wants to make that transition is this: never say no to anything; always say yes,” he said. “... Never ever miss an opportunity to keep yourself in front of others, even if it means doing it for free.
“That advice was probably the best I ever (got), and it actually got me where I am.”
Barker, who will be the keynote speaker on the first day, is looking to “inspire the creatives” and be proactive in using the tools out there.
“There’s so much opportunity that’s available today,” he said. “A lot of times, artists just kind of hone in on: ‘Well, if it’s great music, people will find it;’ and unfortunately that’s not the case. So I try to shift the mindset to let them know that if you have something that can impact people’s lives, it’s your responsibility to find them. It’s not their responsibility to find you.
“There’s no shortage of talent. There’s no shortage of great music. But the tools and resources that we have available to us today to build worldwide audiences for free, it’s just having the mindset to say: ‘These are things that can help me, not hurt me.’ ”
Barker said “the world is as noisy as it’s ever been” and it’s important for people looking to pursue a career in the music industry to figure out how they will stand out among the crowd.
“Too often, we’re trying to start conversations with our music instead of getting involved in conversations that are already happening,” he said. “I really try to encourage people to get involved in conversations. All they’re selling are emotions — that’s what their songs are; so go to where the emotions are happening, and when it’s right, bring your song up and make it part of the conversation.”
For registration information, schedule of events and updates, visit OMBEofficial.com or facebook.com/OwensboroMusicBusinessExpo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.