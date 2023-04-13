OWENWS-04-13-23 OMBE PIC 1

Rick Barker, founder, president and CEO of the Music Industry Blueprint and former manager for Taylor Swift, will be the keynote speaker during the opening day of the inaugural Owensboro Music Business Expo at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

 Photo submitted.

Over the next few days, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will be home to the debut of the Owensboro Music Business Expo (OMBE) — an event that looks to bring aspiring artists and music industry professionals together through innovative exhibits, panels, seminars, showcases and workshops on both the business and creative sides of the music industry.

The event begins today, April 13 and will run through Saturday, April 15.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.