The first installment of The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co.’s inaugural Strawberry festival was a smash hit Saturday, with hundreds of cars filling the fields surrounding the festival.
Located at 6869 Kentucky Highway 56, owner Marlene Knight said the idea to host a strawberry festival came after a successful Sunflower and Pickle Festival was hosted last year.
Knight said Saturday that she was pleased with how the first day of the two-day festival was shaping up.
“I am overwhelmed with the response,” Knight said. “It is absolutely wonderful to see all these people out and everybody appears to be having a great time. We are having a great time.”
Strawberry-themed treats and activities abounded, with offerings ranging from a strawberry slushy to strawberry shortcake and strawberry cotton candy.
The festival brought together more than 100 vendors selling everything from handmade pens and cutting boards to clothing and vinyl records.
Harrison Lee was on hand selling vinyl albums with his new business “Garden of Grooves” which officially launched about a month ago.
“I came out here because I figured it would be a good place and a great opportunity to meet new people and spread the word a little bit and maybe make a few sales while I am at it,” he said.
While the business is based in Owensboro, Lee said he is still working on establishing a brick and mortar storefront.
“My old man bought me my first album when I was 14, and I guess ever since then I kind of realized the value of them and I have thought of them more as collectors items rather than just a retail item,” he said. “To me, it is a little bit of art, it is a little bit of history. It is something that I know holds true value.”
Mary Dunham of Henderson said she was out enjoying the Strawberry Festival with her husband.
“We were watching the morning news and we found out this was the first year for the Strawberry Festival,” she said. “It is a beautiful day. We got up, had breakfast and took a little drive over here from Henderson.
“What great turnout and what a great summer festival.”
Knight said the Strawberry Festival will be making a return during the same weekend next year.
“We are absolutely going to do it again. This is our weekend, this is the date,” she said. “We will probably try to grow a lot more strawberries. We have learned a lot to do this size of event.”
