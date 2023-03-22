Owensboro Health, in partnership with the Kentucky Cancer Program, will welcome the return of the Incredible Colon exhibit — a 20-foot inflatable colon replica — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The exhibit, last on display in 2020, is used as an in-person tool to help raise awareness of colorectal cancer by allowing visitors to walk through the colon model, learn how the colon works, learn how colorectal cancer screening can prevent cancer entirely or catch it early and how to improve chances of survival, and ask an expert about ways to improve and maintain digestive health.
Colorectal cancer is ranked fifth in incidence, or new cases, in Daviess County, according to the Owensboro Health Cancer Registry, and ranks second in mortality in the county behind lung cancer.
Tim Laugh, director of OH’s Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, said the exhibit had been on display routinely before the height of the coronavirus pandemic and that it helps educate the public.
“... Colon is such a common cancer; and so few people actually get screened appropriately when they hit that ideal age,” he said. “It’s just to bring awareness to individuals and actually teach them … the make-up of their colon and truly what the doctors are looking for when they’re looking for abnormalities like polyps.
“Most people are visual learners, so it gives them an opportunity to see things up-close and personal.”
In previous years, Laugh said people have been able to walk away with a wealth of knowledge about how to avoid getting colon cancer.
“(They can) come away with the knowledge of life-changing things that can be done, and it doesn’t have to be major changes,” he said. “If you’re a diabetic, keep a closer eye on it. If you are overweight or lack exercise — there’s just many things that we can do to help prevent not only colon cancer, but all the cancers.
“Just little things can make a huge difference.”
Laugh said tables will be set up at the event with information about the different types of screenings OH offers, along with having health professionals on-hand to share information about “what to avoid and what to look for so that we can catch cancers early when they’re very curable.”
The exhibit entrance will be at entrance B of the Pleasant Valley Medical Building.
The event is free to attend and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.