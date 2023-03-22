INCREDIBLE COLON PIC 1

Members of the Owensboro Health system are pictured inside the Incredible Colon exhibit in February 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The exhibit will return from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29.

 Photo submitted.

Owensboro Health, in partnership with the Kentucky Cancer Program, will welcome the return of the Incredible Colon exhibit — a 20-foot inflatable colon replica — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

The exhibit, last on display in 2020, is used as an in-person tool to help raise awareness of colorectal cancer by allowing visitors to walk through the colon model, learn how the colon works, learn how colorectal cancer screening can prevent cancer entirely or catch it early and how to improve chances of survival, and ask an expert about ways to improve and maintain digestive health.

