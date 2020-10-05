Brandi Clouse and her family feel blessed.
Clouse, a widow of a veteran of the Gulf War, is the owner of the Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity’s 145th house. She and her three children will be living there. It is also a home that was built by military veterans.
On Sunday Clouse and her family were honored in a home dedication ceremony at the property, which is located at 3931 Fogle Drive. Along with the military vets who helped to build the house, including Mike Ballard, were Clouse’s extended family members, church friends, and others who came to celebrate.
“We are just so overwhelmed and blessed,” Clouse said. “I do believe it’s been God that has put everything in place, and I believe Rob also has helped in making this come true.”
Her husband, Rob, died earlier this year. Clouse said her husband suffered from PTSD, and she hopes that his death can serve as an outlet for individuals to break the mental health stigma, and hopefully encourage others who may be suffering to get help.
“There’s no shame in asking for help,” she said.
Clouse said she and her family are “beyond grateful” to Habitat for Humanity, the Veteran’s Association and the builders. She isn’t sure how she will ever be able to thank them.
Ballard, who was at the dedication ceremony, said compliments and expressions of thanks are not why he and others participate in Habitat builds.
“It’s not about that” he said, adding that he helps others because it’s the right thing to do.
Ballard and several of the other builders involved in this project are veterans. Ballard served in the U.S. Army between 1960 and 1963. This build was the first home the Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity chapter has built for a veteran.
Ballard said this build took them about 45 days to complete, with about 70% of the goods and services needed for the build donated. The estimated value of donations is between $50,000 to $70,000.
Virginia Braswell, Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, said this build is particularly special as it is unlike other Habitat houses. It has a garage, and other appliances that ordinarily aren’t included in the homes, like a dishwasher.
Braswell said this home was special in the hearts to the veterans involved.
“These builders tapped on the doors of their friends and others they knew in the industry,” she said. “It’s been a very good build, and it just looks so wonderful.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
