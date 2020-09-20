Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, cars, and a few families on foot, began trickling in to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
At the gate, garden volunteers and employees from Independence Bank were giving out free bagged lunches of hot dogs, apples, drinks and popcorn. Balloon animals and other creations were presented to children in their cars. At the end of the line, people dressed as Spider-Man and Elsa from the Disney film “Frozen” greeted vehicles as they passed by.
Saturday’s event was a continuation of a partnership the Botanical Garden and Independence Bank started several years ago, but like everything else, this year’s event was changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a typical year, people would have spread out throughout the garden, participating in activities or jumping on inflatables, or just enjoying nature. This year, however, the planners decided to just have a drive-thru free lunch for the public.
“It’s just a nice event normally, but we scaled it back and made it work to accommodate safe distances,” botanical garden executive director Laurna Strehl said. “The intention was for Independence Bank to provide a free family fun day for people who thought they couldn’t come to the garden.”
Dot Reid, Independence Bank’s visual display designer and a member of the botanical garden board, said the bank provides funds for the event, with the help of sponsors such as Reid’s Orchard and Great Harvest, who provided apples and cookies for the lunches.
“We are anticipating 200 people coming through,” Reid said, as traffic began to pick up. Although the annual event was scaled back, “we still wanted to give back and do something,” Reid said.
“It has been such a different year for everyone,” Reid said. “We still wanted to reach out and give them some fun.”
The hope is that people coming to the event will appreciate the garden, Reid said.
The garden “is a jewel for the town of Owensboro,” Reid said. “We wanted to make the community more aware of the garden, and since the bank is community-driven, it’s a good partnership.”
