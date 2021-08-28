On the heels of two large community events that occurred on back-to-back weekends in downtown Owensboro, Daviess Fiscal Court has announced it will be scaling back its Independence Bank Fireworks Festival on Sept. 4 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.
While the event will proceed at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, several changes have been made.
“This year, due to the pandemic, we will not offer pony rides, inflatables or any food vendors, and park staff will remove the bleachers commonly placed in front of the musical stage,” county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
Daviess County announced in June that the Labor Day weekend fireworks would be returning after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Live musical entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. with the fireworks at 8:15 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the fireworks show.
“People are welcome to bring their own food and drink to the event, and take advantage of the park’s green space to spread out while listening to music on stage before the fireworks show,” county Parks Director Ross Leigh said.
Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department, said Friday that he’s not interested in pointing the figure at any one event or analyzing what type of message a public event may or may not send to the community.
“I keep using the broken record analogy, and I am tired of sounding like a broken record, but I am a broken record,” Horton said. “We are in a different phase than we were this time last year. We have tools to get out of the situation that we are in.”
Horton said the tools are available for a pandemic exit strategy, but it is up to individuals to determine if they will utilize them.
“I am talking about things like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask when you are out in public and just using good common sense,” he said.
Horton said that while outdoors events are generally safer than indoor events, the Daviess County community is at a point where individuals need to make the decision about whether they will do what they can to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.
“I just think it is more of a collective decision as individuals — are we going to do the right thing or not,” Horton said.
No dogs or alcohol will be permitted at the show.
For more information, call Daviess County Parks and Recreation at 270-685-6142.
