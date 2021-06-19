Owensboro-based Independence Bank has been named one of Kentucky's Best Places to Work by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management for the 13th time.
This year, it placed second in the medium-sized category.
The bank has more than 400 employees
Chairman Chris Reid said, "We dedicate a lot of time and resources ensuring our employees are heard. They are, after all, owners of the bank through our ESOP program. We ask every employee what they would like to see us never change, what needs to be adjusted and future projects for consideration each year and create our business plan based on what they have to say. We hire the best people and it’s to our advantage to tap into their experiences and expertise to make ourselves better."
