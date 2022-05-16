A Rockport, Indiana man was arrested early Sunday morning for his alleged involvement in the shooting of an Owensboro Police Department officer following an investigation into a robbery that took place Saturday night.

Bronson T. Lindsey, 32, was found in the Spencer County area by agencies that were assisting in the search, according to the police report.

An OPD report said officers were at Eagles Convenient Store, 1816 Triplett St., at 8:54 p.m. on Saturday questioning a suspect who fit the description of a robbery that took place earlier in the day at Franey’s Food Mart at 217 E. 25th St.

During the questioning, the report said the suspect fired one round from a concealed gun after starting a physical altercation with officers.

One officer was struck and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect then stole the officer’s vehicle and headed over the Blue Bridge into Indiana. The OPD vehicle was later recovered later in Spencer County, Indiana, and a search for the suspect then ensued.

Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Lindsey, including the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Jasper Police Department, and Santa Claus Police Department.

Lindsey was charged with first-degree robbery; first-degree assault (police officer); first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking of an automobile ($10,000 to $1,000,000); and receiving stolen property (firearm). As of press time, he was being held in the Spencer County Jail pending extradition.

OPD had not released the name of the officer who was shot, as of press time.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315