From an accidental discharge of 48,000 pounds of cream sauce to a mysterious case of cyanide at Owensboro Health, Regional Water Resource Agency records obtained by the Messenger-Inquirer detail some of the wastewater-related mishaps that have occurred at local businesses throughout the years.
The RWRA records, which were obtained by a Public Records Act request, include more than 200 notices of violation the agency has issued against its industrial customers since 2016.
Most of those violations were related to high pH or organic pollution levels — including more than 50 citations against food company Mizkan and Glenmore Distilleries, as the Messenger-Inquirer has reported.
At least 20 violations were for potentially harmful substances such as cyanide, mercury, hexavalent chromium and arsenic. Two other records detailed the messy accidental discharges of cream sauce and grease.
In those cases, RWRA officials say their treatment facilities have always successfully removed the substances from the wastewater before it enters the Ohio River. Indeed, the RWRA has never been cited by the state’s Division of Water for emitting industrial chemicals.
While the RWRA citations don’t reveal harm to the ecosystem or public health, they do detail some of the accidents and bizarre situations that have occurred at Owensboro’s companies.
CITATIONSThe RWRA has cited companies for wastewater violations at least 208 times since 2016, according to RWRA records.
There were also at least 20 violations for industrial chemicals, including three violations in 2016 by Specialty Food Group (Field Packing) for cyanide, a July 2016 violation by Owensboro Health for cyanide, and an August 2019 violation by Hausner Hard Chrome for hexavalent chromium.
Additionally, MPD Inc. was cited at least three times (April 2016, September 2017 and December 2019) for having above-allowed levels of cyanide in its wastewater, once in December 2016 for failing to report on its cyanide levels, and once this year for filing a late report. Matalsa, too, was cited for failing to report its cyanide levels in February 2017.
Landfills are also among the violators, including the Louisville-based Bluegrass Containment Landfill (September 2017 for arsenic, nickel and zinc; November 2017 for arsenic, and August 2020 for hexavalent chromium) and Daviess County Landfill (August 2019 for mercury).
With a typical wastewater violation, the RWRA will have its industrial customer retest its samples, said RWRA’s director of environmental compliance, Holly Castlen. If the results return as normal, then the customer will usually be deemed to be back in compliance, Castlen said.
“If it’s something we feel is concerning or out of the ordinary, then we do require them submit some kind of findings or an investigation from that,” Castlen said.
Some of the violations were due to simple human errors, according to the companies.
For instance, Hausner Hard Chrome told the Messenger-Inquirer that its hexavalent chromium violation in August 2019 was due to a contract employee pouring mop water down the sink drain instead of an approve liquid waste tank.
“The contract employee was counseled and closer monitoring followed,” Hausner, a hard coating services company, said in a written statement. “Our standard practice is to pour all liquid waste, except that from toilets and sinks, into a liquid waste tank and have it hauled away to an EPA-approved disposal site.”
Human error also caused Mizkan to loose some 48,000 pounds of cream sauce down the drain in March 2021. Mizkan’s report to the RWRA says a worker on the 12th hour of his shift became distracted by a phone call and forgot to hook up a pipe into a silo.
Then, there’s the cyanide violation at Owensboro Health, which the hospital could not explain.
“When the citation occurred in 2016, we conducted an extensive investigation to determine the cause, consulting scientists and combing hundreds of records. Cyanide is not in use in any medications or products at Owensboro Health. We are confident that nothing containing cyanide was in use at OHRH when this citation occurred, nor were any other potential sources ever found on the campus. It is possible that the substance was introduced from an external source, but this could not be verified,” Owensboro Health said in a written statement.
“Fortunately, the trace amounts that were discovered over six years ago have never been detected again in any subsequent tests, which would indicate this was not any kind of systemic problem within the hospital.”
LOW RISKCastlen and RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers said the isolated violations scattered throughout the years haven’t imperiled the Ohio River, even when they’re related to a harmful substance such as hexavalent chromium — which is carcinogenic.
“The limits for our local industries are well below what we can handle at our plant. One industry having a permit violation doesn’t mean that it puts our plant in danger,” said Castlen.
“When we put together our local limits, we first look at the limits the state of Kentucky has issued for our plant, and then we calculate the limits we can provide the industry. We also take into account regular domestic flow from houses and businesses … So there is enough room there that if one facility has a compliance issue at a point in time, it doesn’t affect the health of our plant.”
Schepers added, “If every single industry was over their limit at the exact same moment in time, then yes there would be an issue. But when you have one industry that tests one time … you kind of put all that in perspective.”
