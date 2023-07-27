J. Todd Inman has gone from Owensboro insurance agent to having received a prestigious nomination to the National Transportation Safety Board.
President Joe Biden nominated Inman, who operated a State Farm insurance agency in Owensboro from 2000 to 2017, for the bipartisan board. If approved, Inman will fill one of the Republican seats on the NTSB.
Inman, 52, said he expressed interest in the position more than a year ago, with vetting that went through the White House and background checks by the FBI.
“That’s how long it takes to go through the process,” he said. “…A Republican’s term ended in December, but he’s still serving until he’s replaced.”
If confirmed, this will be Inman’s second national, high-profile job.
In January 2019, he was named chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Transportation, putting him second-in-command at the department under then-Secretary Elaine Chao. He served in that role for two years.
It will be the full U.S. Senate that confirms Inman for the five-year term, but he will first have to get through the Senate’s Commerce Committee.
“The Senate will be out on Thursday for what’s called August recess,” Inman said. “So the soonest they could consider it is September, but the schedule is totally up to them.”
The NTSB is charged with investigating every airplane crash in the United States and has jurisdiction over all major transportation accidents.
“When they conclude the investigation, they can then make recommendations about how to improve the system; they don’t write the laws; they don’t mandate,” Inman said. “What they do is refine and make safety better.”
Inman started his career with State Farm’s special unit that investigated arson and organized crime.
“I was considered an expert in state and federal court on origin and fire cause investigation,” he said. “And I used to be a trainer for the National Fire Academy on arson detection.”
Following his time at the federal level, Inman served as secretary of the Department of Management Services for the state of Florida, leading more than 1,000 employees and a $1 billion budget, where he also was responsible for logistics and communications under the National Response Framework.
Inman currently serves as a senior director at APCO Worldwide, providing guidance on a variety of state and federal issues focusing on crisis management and supply chain management.
Locally, Inman said he still serves on the Wendell Foster board, but he will have to step down if his nomination is confirmed.
“I never gave that up; I’ve been on it for almost 20 years now,” he said. “I didn’t resign when I was at DOT; I was less active, but I still think it’s such an important organization.
“…But with (the NTSB), you have to resign from any other board and outside activities. That’s the one regret from me.”
