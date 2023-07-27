J. Todd Inman has gone from Owensboro insurance agent to having received a prestigious nomination to the National Transportation Safety Board.

President Joe Biden nominated Inman, who operated a State Farm insurance agency in Owensboro from 2000 to 2017, for the bipartisan board. If approved, Inman will fill one of the Republican seats on the NTSB.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

