An inmate at the Daviess County Detention Center was hospitalized early Saturday morning after attempting suicide in a jail restroom.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said the inmate, Chad A. Perkins, 48, of the 2400 block of Bolivar Street, was found hanging in the restroom by an fellow inmate at 6:25 a.m.
Maglinger said the Perkins was seen going into the restroom shortly after 6 a.m. Deputies responding immediately began CPR and other aid until paramedics arrived. The jail staff had been compliant in doing their rounds of the general population area, Maglinger said.
Perkins was booked into the jail on Nov. 22 on strangulation and assault charges. A release from the detention center said Perkins was initially placed on suicide watch protocol, but was later cleared to go into the jail’s general population by a mental health provider.
The Kentucky State Police has been called to investigate the incident, Maglinger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.