It was necessary to use force to persuade W. H. Hunter to leave the county jail. The man’s time expired yesterday. He was sentenced for violation of the prohibition law. When Jailer Taylor unlocked the door to the cells Hunter announced that he would not be ready to leave until he had secured his dinner. It was not dinner time and Jailer Taylor did not desire the presence of the man in the jail any longer, and demonstrated in a manner that Hunter will probably remember.
• March 20, 1923, witnesses to the fatal shooting of Ira Casey of Island, Ky., by Louis Wheatman, pool hall operator of that place during an altercation, have been summoned to testify before grand jury in session in Calhoun. The affair occurred at Island inside the pool room when Casey is said to have refused to leave the place upon Wheatman’s order. Wheatman struck the youth on the head with a pool cue.
• March 21, it became known that 1,800 barrels of whisky recently moved from the Old Stone distillery warehouses to the Rock Spring warehouses were found to be practically intact. In fact, there were only two barrels that had been tampered with. These two barrels had had their contents removed by the use of a rubber hose more than a year and a half ago. The other barrels were regauged and reweighted and found to tally with government records.
• March 22, John Haywood, of Floral, was severely burned when a stove exploded in a mining shanty at the Indian Hill coal mines, igniting some powder. The boy’s hands were burned and most of his clothing was burned off him. Dr. Moseby, of Pellville, the attending physician, thinks there is little chance for recovery of the victim. He lives at home at Floral where he was removed for treatment.
• March 23, Owensboro citizens are “Saying it With Cement” for old Centre. Last night John A. Dean, Jr., chairman of the campaign in Owensboro, announced that a total of $345 had been subscribed to buy cement for Centre College’s new athletic stadium to be built this year on Cheek field. Each barrel of cement costs $3.15. Not only in Owensboro, but all over the state, friends of this historic little college that has made such a wonderful showing in clean athletics, are contributing to the stadium movement.
• March 24, Lige Overfield was arrested in Henderson when federal enforcement agents and deputies raided his houseboat, moored near the Henderson hospital below the city. The only persons found on the boat were Overfield and wife. Officers said they found one twenty-five gallon copper still, fifteen gallons of moonshine whisky, 200 gallons of still beer, whish is whisky in the process of manufacture, several barrels and the other paraphernalia found with illicit still outfits.
50 Years Ago
• March 20, 1973, a $7,000 grant from the Kentucky Commission on Aging has been awarded the Hawesville-Hancock County Senior Citizens Society, Hawesville Mayor Delbert Boyd revealed. Boyd told members of the society the funds are to be spent for rent, utilities, office supplies, director’s salary and expenses. The four-month-old society is remodeling the Presbyterian Church, recently leased as a meeting place. The grant will expire March 31, 1974.
• March 21, three men with a combined total of more than 133 years of street building and ditch digging experience form the mainstay of a crew currently covering the Scherm Road ditch. The project, funded through revenue sharing funds, is a scheme of Mayor Waitman Taylor’s who intends to compare the work of the crew of the three retired street department employees and an old dragline at work covering the Scherm Road ditch to the speed of a younger street department team using a new dragline elsewhere.
• March 22, Wendell Hampton Ford, 48, reregistered Wednesday as a voter with Daviess County Clerk Robert L. Neel doing the card-filing honors. Ford listed himself as a Democrat in City Precinct No. 33 ang gave his occupation as governor of Kentucky. He joined 12,000 other Daviess Countians how have come to Neel’s office in the courthouse to reregister in compliance with the 1972 revision of the state’s election law. Current registrations are good through the May 29 primary for city and county offices.
• March 23, an 11-year-old boy caught in a forest fire near Rosine, Ky., escaped without injury after six rescue squads and two fire departments were called to the scene. John Fischer reportedly walked unharmed from a burning five-acre wooded area three miles east of Rosine on Kentucky Highway 505 a spokesman for the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department said. The U.S. Department of Forestry from Madisonville extinguished the blaze.
