It was necessary to use force to persuade W. H. Hunter to leave the county jail. The man’s time expired yesterday. He was sentenced for violation of the prohibition law. When Jailer Taylor unlocked the door to the cells Hunter announced that he would not be ready to leave until he had secured his dinner. It was not dinner time and Jailer Taylor did not desire the presence of the man in the jail any longer, and demonstrated in a manner that Hunter will probably remember.

March 20, 1923, witnesses to the fatal shooting of Ira Casey of Island, Ky., by Louis Wheatman, pool hall operator of that place during an altercation, have been summoned to testify before grand jury in session in Calhoun. The affair occurred at Island inside the pool room when Casey is said to have refused to leave the place upon Wheatman’s order. Wheatman struck the youth on the head with a pool cue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.