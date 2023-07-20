The cause of death for an inmate at the Daviess County Detention Center was released Wednesday.
Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police, said a preliminary investigation shows Darrius M. Quarles, 22, had a 98% blockage in a main artery near his heart.
“The medical examiner said the artery was full ... blood flow was about the size of a pinhole going to his heart,” King said. “The blockage was significant and very severe. There were a host of other medical issues, whether he knew it or not.”
Jailer Art Maglinger said Quarles had been seen by the medical department at the detention center several times in the year he was there.
Prior to his death Sunday, deputies responded to an apparent physical altercation at 6:50 a.m. in the general population housing unit, where Quarles was found unresponsive at 7 a.m.
On Sunday, there was no confirmation as to if Quarles was involved in the altercation, but King said Wednesday that “(Quarles) was the aggressor, so likely not going to be any charges.”
“According to the video, him and another inmate jumped a third inmate,” King said. “It was a quick encounter and nothing that would cause a person’s death.”
King said right after the altercation, Quarles is seen staggering on the video.
“He fell over, and that’s when the jailers rendered aid to him and took him to the hospital, where he died,” he said.
King said the toxicology report on Quarles has not been completed yet and until it has, KSP will keep the investigation open.
“The toxicology report could make the difference in ruling this natural versus accidental,” King said. “Drugs do make it into jails from time to time. We’re not saying that’s what it is, but you can’t completely rule it out.”
As of Wednesday though, King said the investigation is suggesting that the death is natural.
“It was a tragic incident,” Maglinger said.
