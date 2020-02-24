Ohio County special education teacher Matilda Patterson is hosting the third annual Inner Glitter Pageant in April to give individuals with special needs an opportunity to sparkle in the spotlight.
Patterson said she came up with the idea after her daughter, Paisley Patterson, was showing special needs students her pageant walk. She said the students were so excited about it that she decided to see if there were any special needs pageants nearby her students could sign up for.
After realizing the closest pageant was hours away, Matilda Patterson decided to put one on herself with the help of community sponsors and volunteers. The first step, she said, was spreading the word.
“I was a little scared ...I’ve never put on a pageant. I had no idea. I just kind of jumped in head-first and it’s ran smoothly. It’s worked out beautifully,” she said. “The response that I received was like overwhelming, amazing. We were so tickled,” she said.
The first pageant held in 2018 had more than 40 girls registered, Patterson said. Last year, she said the pageant more than doubled with about 85 participants.
Patterson said she expects even more contestants this year because “we’re adding boys and men … we had such a huge response with people asking ‘Can guys be in it?’ and I thought, ‘Well, why not?’ ”
Registration is free and all contestants receive a crown, sash, trophy and an Inner Glitter T-shirt, as well as a goody bag. Volunteers also provide hair and makeup for girls, shoe shining for the boys and a limo ride, all free of charge. Patterson said local community members and businesses have been more than generous in volunteering their time and services for the pageant and she hopes to continue getting more sponsors.
“It’s completely free. There’s no fee whatsoever and every single girl is a winner, of course,” she said. “Even to get in to see the pageant, we just ask for a canned food item or a non-perishable item, and that actually gets donated to our local homeless shelter, the Promise Home.”
Patterson said she hopes to eventually expand the pageant into different regions throughout Kentucky and become a certified non-profit organization.
“I actually had someone reach out to me from like four hours away … and they’re like ‘Oh my gosh, my daughter would love this, but she just can’t handle that long-distance ride,’ ” she said. “We would like to expand and have like Northern Kentucky Inner Glitter and Eastern Kentucky and different parts of the state and just keep expanding.”
The Inner Glitter Pageant will be held at 2 p.m. April 26 the Ohio County Community Center in Hartford. Anyone interested in registering can do so through the Inner Glitter Facebook page. The registration deadline is March 26. The venue is completely handicapped accessible and registrations are open to anyone of any age or gender, no matter where they live.
“Everything’s just come together and it’s just amazing, ” Patterson said. “This is just our third year, of course, but it just continues to grow and grow.”
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
