Patrol officers with the Owensboro Police Department are required to wear personal protective equipment, including face masks, on nearly every call for service and during interactions with the public.
But, as anyone with a face mask with straps that wrap around the ear can attest, those ear straps can become very uncomfortable over an extended period of time.
So, when OPD officials heard recent Owensboro Innovation Academy graduate Samuel Ling was making mask straps that wrap around the head rather than the ears, they got in contact with Ling and asked if he could provide some straps for officers.
OPD called Ling on Wednesday, and Ling was able to provide 15 sets of straps that day.
“They said, ‘Hey could you donate 100 of these,’ ” Ling, 18, said Thursday. Ling’s plan is to have 150 of the straps to the department by Sunday.
“It’s nice to help anywhere I can,” Ling said.
Ling is making the straps with his 3-D printer at home with materials he already had on hand.
“I’m trying to print them as fast as possible,” Ling said. The process takes an hour to an hour and a half, he said.
“I’ve been running it almost nonstop,” so parts wear down and have to be replaced, Ling said. “... I’ve got about 40 or 50 done right now.”
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the department requested the straps to help officers.
“As things have changed, we went from occasionally (wearing) face masks to asking officers to wear them the majority of the time,” Boggess said. “Wearing them for an extended period of time is uncomfortable. This will allow us to wear them for a longer period of time.”
The straps also help the masks fit tighter, Boggess said. OPD has a supply of personal protective equipment and makes staying supplied a priority, Boggess said.
“We still have an ample supply, but that is something we are spending a lot of time on,” Boggess said. “... We are contacting a wide variety of businesses we haven’t had to deal with before to get the supplies we need.”
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the agency has been able to keep an adequate stock of protective equipment on hand.
“Fiscal Court has been helpful,” in supplying some PPE to the sheriff’s office, Smith said. Also, more manufacturers are making PPE now than at the beginning of the pandemic, he said.
“I think you see a lot of companies have really jumped in and found a way to get in the market, and I think that helps,” Smith said.
Ling said he wanted to help the police officers be comfortable in their masks.
“They do a lot for Owensboro, so it’s nice to give something back,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
