When International Center of Owensboro Director Diane Ford opened her office Friday morning to receive a donation from Innovation Middle School students, she expected to find the necessities that incoming refugees require to move here and assimilate.

But the students surprised Ford by going above and beyond the bare necessities — donating toys and novelties to pair with shampoo, toothbrushes and other hygiene products to assemble 70 care packages for incoming refugees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.