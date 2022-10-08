When International Center of Owensboro Director Diane Ford opened her office Friday morning to receive a donation from Innovation Middle School students, she expected to find the necessities that incoming refugees require to move here and assimilate.
But the students surprised Ford by going above and beyond the bare necessities — donating toys and novelties to pair with shampoo, toothbrushes and other hygiene products to assemble 70 care packages for incoming refugees.
“Over 1,000 items. I don’t think we received over 1,000 items ever,” Ford exclaimed. “I’m overwhelmed in a good way. This is amazing.”
Student Silas Johnson gave a preview of what some incoming refugees might find when they receive their care packages: “There’s stuffed animals, art stuff, and toys like basketballs and soccer balls,” he said.
It took the Owensboro Innovation Middle School students about three weeks to complete the project, said teacher Bethany Duke, whose 7th-grade language arts and social studies class spearheaded the initiative.
“We accepted donations for three weeks, and then this week we spent Wednesday putting together the bags,” she said.
Duke put the students into groups that put together two bags apiece. They were able to choose which toys and novelties they wanted to add to their bags, she said.
With the International Center having assisted more than 350 refugees last year, care packages like the ones put together by Innovation Middle School go a long way in helping incoming people, Ford said.
“Refugees spend an average 17 years in a refugee camp. Most kids were born there, and this is their first place where they come where they finally have a house with electricity and running water,” she said. “So, this is really special that you’ve put things like a stuffed animal and coloring books — extra things.”
