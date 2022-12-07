An ongoing insurance dispute between Century Aluminum and underwriters at Lloyds of London could be headed to trial after more than four years of litigation in federal court.

The dispute stems from September 2017, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed two locks — which are used for raising and lowering boats between different water levels — along the Ohio River due to deterioration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.