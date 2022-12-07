An ongoing insurance dispute between Century Aluminum and underwriters at Lloyds of London could be headed to trial after more than four years of litigation in federal court.
The dispute stems from September 2017, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed two locks — which are used for raising and lowering boats between different water levels — along the Ohio River due to deterioration.
The locks were intermittently opened and closed throughout September and into October, causing significant barge traffic even during times when the locks were open. Century Aluminum said the overnight lock closure in October 2017 resulted in over 40 miles of barge traffic backup.
According to Century Aluminum, the lock closures resulted in the interruption of the supply of raw materials to its Hawesville and Sebree plants.
“Century faced imminent and substantial decreased aluminum production, possible plant shutdowns and lost profits if it could not adequately supply its plants with alumina and other raw materials,” the company said in its July 2018 lawsuit.
To avoid shutdowns, Century said it had to offload alumina and other raw materials from the barges and transport them to the plants by train from September to December 2017.
Century said it presented an insurance claim to the underwriters at Lloyds of London — which include numerous financial backers pooled together to spread risk — but was largely denied.
More from this section
“Underwriters agreed to pay a small proportion of Century’s losses, but denied without sufficient or proper basis the large balance of Century’s claims for losses, primarily and including losses associated with shipping alumina and other raw materials by alternate modes of transportation to Century’s plants due to lock closures on the Ohio River,” Century said.
Century sued the Lloyds underwriters in July 2018 in Owensboro federal court, and the defendants responded in a September 2018 answer that denied the allegations.
“Underwriters admit they agreed to pay the Plaintiffs’ losses that are covered under the policy and have paid such losses, specifically $1 million, less the applicable deductible, under the policy’s extra expense clause’s limit of liability,” the underwriters said in their response to the lawsuit. “Underwriters deny all the remaining allegations.”
The lawsuit then entered the discovery phase, which has lasted for years — with some of the delays stemming from disputes over whether depositions would be taken in person or online in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Oct. 5, U.S. District Judge Brent Brennenstuhl issued an order setting deadlines for discovery and other motions. Expert depositions were due Dec. 2 and a status conference is scheduled for Dec. 13.
Dispositive motions and Daubert motions are due Jan. 11, as per Brennenstuhl’s court order. Dispositive motions would seek to have the judge decide on the case without going to a jury trial, while Daubert motions would be made to exclude certain evidence from being presented at a trial.
“The deadlines will not be further extended absent a showing of good cause,” Brennenstuhl said in his scheduling order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.