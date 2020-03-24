If you’re computer savvy and have been laid off by the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a work-from-home opportunity.
In 2011, Ankur Gopal, an Owensboro native, created Interapt, a company that develops software and trains software developers.
And he’s trying to hire 100 customer support representatives and analysts for jobs that are expected to last the next four to six months.
The jobs may become permanent, Gopal said Monday.
He’s taking applications this week.
To apply, go to https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Interapt/jobs.
Gopal said pay is between $15 and $18 an hour and people will work from home.
He said people with a high school diploma or GED can qualify if they are computer savvy.
You need a good foundation in tech support, Gopal said.
“It’s a good opportunity for people who want to work from home,” he said.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., has sent emails to people telling them about the opportunity.
“As we all know, many of our citizens are losing their jobs due to the economic effects of COVID-19,” she wrote.
“We know it is going to have an impact on our local economy and affect many of our citizens in Owensboro.”
Johnson wrote that Interapt jobs “will be for IT support work and can be done at home. Interapt will ship computers to the workers’ homes and train them online. This could be a good short-term opportunity for people who are being displaced. This could also turn into a long-term opportunity depending on the course of the virus.”
Gopal said the jobs are in support of one of his Fortune 500 clients.
The application says the jobs perform “basic technical triage, diagnostics and resolution.
Other duties may include but are not limited to voice data analysis and triage of internal support requests.”
People with call center or help desk experience are preferred, the site says.
The jobs are for Monday through Friday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
