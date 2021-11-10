The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade, or at least a version of it, could be held sometime next month, Owensboro City Commissioners learned Tuesday.
City Public Events Director Tim Ross told commissioners he has been contacted by a “private committee” that is interested in holding a Christmas parade to replace the parade that is normally staged by the Christmas Parade Committee.
Meanwhile, Francine Marseille, the executive director of Friday After 5, said she is interested in working with the Christmas Parade Committee to stage some kind of parade in December.
“I’m ready to go,” Marseille said Monday afternoon.
“Of course, this will also go in tandem with the ‘12 Days of Christmas,’ ” which is the city’s schedule of planned downtown holiday events, Marseille said.
The traditional Christmas Parade is not managed by the city or county, but by a independent group. The committee announced last week that the planned “reverse parade” — with stationary floats and bands — was canceled, due to a lack of volunteers, financial issues and community disinterest in the event. Last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Tuesday’s City Commission Work Session, Mayor Tom Watson said he had been contacted by Marseille, and that she was interested in helping the parade committee.
“She called me and said, ‘I want to do this,’ ” Watson said.
Marseille, who was not at the meeting, said later Monday that she has made contact with other people involved with Friday After 5 who also want to help with a parade.
Marseille said she was surprised to learn the Christmas Parade was managed by a private organization.
“I always thought it was the city” that staged the parade, Marseille said. “I would be happy to help. Putting on events is what I do.
“My job was helping some of the awards shows run their (red) carpets.”
She said she would be interested in staging a parade of some short next month.
“I heard Dec. 18 was a practical date; that is right in the middle of ‘12 Days of Christmas,’ ” Marseille said.
She said she has been in contact with the Christmas Parade Association on social media.
“I’m willing to step up and make it happen if I can,” Marseille said.
She said she hopes the group can stage even a small parade, “just to show a little holiday spirit.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Ross said a group of small business owners have contacted him about hosting a parade a some sort this season.
“We have talked through the process” of staging a parade, Ross said. The public events department was offering the businesses its assistance, Ross said. After the meeting, Ross said the city would provide some form of assistance it offers other events, such as closing streets, sanitation and law enforcement.
“If they are going to do a parade, we are going to provide these things,” Ross said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
