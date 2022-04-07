CNN reported this week that interest has been growing for months in using wastewater surveillance to monitor COVID-19 in a community.
Joe Schepers, executive director of the Regional Water Resource Agency, said Owensboro tried to get a grant to monitor wastewater for COVID-19.
“Two years ago, when COVID was just getting started, we applied for a grant,” Schepers said. “But we didn’t get it. I wish we could have done it.
“Basically, you would go to a manhole in a neighborhood and take a sample of the wastewater, and it would be representative of that neighborhood. Then, you’d mail it to a lab in Louisville for testing. They would test it and determine the strength of the virus and say it represented, say, 37 people in that neighborhood. Maybe the health department only had contact tracing on four. And this would give them more information.
“It would help track the spread of COVID. It would have given the health department better information and tracked new variants as they appeared. The health department could tell what part of town was a hot spot.”
Without receiving state or federal grant money, the funds weren’t available to proceed with testing.
“It’s expensive,” he said. “It seems like even with the grant, we would have been able to test only five or six neighborhoods. And there are 300 or so neighborhoods in town.”
Schepers said wastewater monitoring could also detect other diseases in the community.
“Everything comes out as waste,” he said. “Only 20% of Tylenol is absorbed by the body. The rest comes out as waste. It would have been cool information to have, but I’m not sure how valuable the information would have been.”
CNN said that in September 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created the National Wastewater Surveillance System, “investing millions of dollars in an effort to coordinate and build upon programs that track coronavirus in samples collected in sewage systems.”
It said that participation in the program has risen steadily in the past 18 months.
The report said wastewater testing is growing in importance now because fewer people are being tested for COVID-19 and new variants might be on the horizon.
It said the CDC “launched a national public dashboard tracking COVID-19 wastewater data in February, and the number of participating sites has risen from about 400 to nearly 700 sites in the two months since.”
The report said that the CDC’s wastewater program “has enough money to sufficiently cover programs for all 50 states and 14 additional jurisdictions, with funding guaranteed through 2025.”
It said 33 states are currently funded and another 14 have a commercial testing contract.
The report said that local health departments are still figuring out how to best make use of this tool.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.