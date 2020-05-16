Just because many things in the world are paused at this time doesn’t mean arts and entertainment have to end, said Grae Greer, the RiverPark Center social media coordinator who has been assisting with the Intermission program there.
Intermission, in Greer’s words, traditionally is a pause in a performance, and the RiverPark is taking that pause a step further.
Intermission at the RiverPark will take place throughout the center’s closure due to COVID-19. The program allows performers and artists to use the center to express their talents and passions. The footage is filmed, edited and shared with the community through social media platforms at 10 a.m. each Monday.
“We created the Intermission project at the RiverPark Center to continue with our mission of entertaining the community,” Greer said. “We missed having performers and artists in the building, so using proper distancing precautions, we are bringing in performers and artists to create as they see fit.”
She said this programming gives the community “front row access” from the comfort of their homes to quality performances. It also provides performers and artists an opportunity they may have never before had by performing on the RPC’s Cannon Hall stage.
There are 28 performers lined up to create in the center’s spaces in the upcoming months. Greer reached out to local performers and artists who had gigs canceled due to the coronavirus, and offered them the chance to perform “even if it wasn’t in the space previously booked,” she said.
She said after the first show by Andy Brasher, several other local artists reached out to be featured.
Dakota Hayden will perform Monday; Montana Cox will be on June 8; Joshua Orion on June 15; Justin Miller on June 22; and Madeline Wilkerson on June 29.
When Dakota received the invite from RiverPark Center staff to perform, he immediately jumped at the opportunity, he said.
The 16-year-old plays guitar and sings country. He said he has been singing most of his life and has been playing guitar for about five years.
He loves the idea of the Intermission program series.
“I think that through this hard time that we still need to shine a little light on everything good and remember there is joy in music,” he said. “Even though all of this is going on, we can all still watch and listen and feel good.”
Rich Jorn, the RiverPark’s executive director, wants community members to remember that COVID-19-caused closures don’t mean the entertainment industry is done.
“It’s not over, this is just intermission, and this will be intermission entertainment,” Jorn said.
These performances are intended to bring hope to community members, he said.
“We just want to still put some stuff out there to pull people through until the second act starts up again,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
