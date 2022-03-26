The International Center is making continuous progress in getting Afghan refugees settled in Owensboro, according to Executive Director Anna Allen.
The International Center has received 182 refugees just this year, so far, the most, Allen said, that it has ever received.
Additionally, she said nearly all who have sought employment have been employed, except for about 29 individuals, 10 of whom are lined up to begin jobs very shortly.
In a meeting with community stakeholders Friday, Allen said all refugees have officially been housed. No one is being housed at a hotel or anywhere else outside of the residence in which they have personally signed leases.
“That is a huge weight off of our shoulders,” she said.
Allen noted that the efforts to get refugees housed were largely orchestrated by volunteer housing coordinator Diane Ford.
“She brought in multiple new landlords, she organized volunteers for apartment set-ups, she helped clients sign leases and she worked day and night to make this happen,” she said.
There have been some challenges that have created bumps in the road along the way, however, Allen said, one of the most prominent ones being documentation.
Although all clients have either already received social security cards, are awaiting them in the mail, or have made appointments to receive one with the Social Security Office, there have been some issues with employment authorization cards, she said.
Some documentation has different name spellings on them, so it has been trying, she said, to provide proof of correct spelling and get the issues fixed when several documents have different spellings of the name.
The International Center, Allen said, is looking into options to address these issues to ensure clients are able to begin employment.
Additionally, she said, the center is working to get clients connected with mental health and social services in Owensboro, beginning to offer group therapy sessions and help refugees make connections with those involved in providing these services throughout the community.
“A lot of our clients, we can refer them to an organization, but if they don’t have that personal connection, they’re probably not going to go,” she said. “Having that relationship built and letting the clients know about what kinds of services are offered to them, what resources they have here in Owensboro is going to be a focus of ours for the next few months.”
The center plans to host a mental health fair for clients some time in May.
Lastly, Allen said, the International Center is awaiting more information regarding whether or not the community can expect to welcome Ukrainian refugees in the near future.
“How this will impact Owensboro, if we will get any, that is something that we are unsure of,” she said.
However, Beck Jordan, state refugee coordinator for the Kentucky Office for Refugees, said it is unlikely Kentucky, and especially Owensboro will see Ukrainian refugees this year, although that could change in 2023.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
