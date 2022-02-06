The International Center is hoping to have all of its Afghan refugees in the community employed within the next two to three weeks, according to Executive Director Anna Allen.
The Afghan refugees that have arrived in Owensboro, Allen said, are a unique population of refugees because of their education and experience.
Many of the refugees that have come through since October have bachelor’s and master’s degrees and speak some English, which is not typical, she said.
Because of this, Allen said the International Center is seeking out employment for refugees that it has not previously worked with, opening new avenues of partnership in the community, as far as future employment opportunities.
“A lot of our clients, they come without education,” Allen said. “They have an education barrier, as well as a language barrier and the cultural barrier.
“With the Afghan population, we’re seeing that they have a whole lot of different skills than we’re used to seeing. They’re coming with different degrees, they’re coming with computer skills, experience working in school systems, so we’ve been able to diversify what kind of jobs we can get for our clients.”
Many refugees spent time working with the U.S. military in Afghanistan, giving them more advanced English skills than prior refugee populations that have come to Owensboro, something that also makes an impact on employment opportunities.
Allen said with this group of refugees, there have been more job placements in administrative positions throughout the community, including within the school systems.
“It’s great that there’s going to be representation of our client in the school system whenever these kiddos go to school,” she said.
Other employers that have reached out about hiring refugees include Toyota, Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools, Envision Contractors LLC and Diversified Management Inc., according to Allen.
“We’ve had so many amazing employers reach out to us to say that they would love to hire our clients,” she said. “We’re expecting everybody will be employed within the next two to three weeks.”
The International Center works with refugees to not only schedule job interviews, but to provide classes on résumé writing and interviewing for jobs, as well as working through tax and benefit forms.
A case manager will also follow up throughout the employment process with the client and employers to see how things are going and if any concerns need to be addressed.
Other than employment, Allen said the International Center works with clients in many other ways to help get them acclimated to American culture, as well as the Owensboro community, specifically.
Allen said all adult refugees are enrolled in English language learning classes through a partnership with Owensboro Community and Technical College.
They are also placed in a variety of culture orientation classes targeting a variety of aspects of American life, including cleaning, U.S. laws, navigating the health care system and using public transportation, among several others, according to Allen.
She said local colleges have also visited the hotel where many refugees have been housed since arriving to provide resources and information about educational opportunities and programs.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
