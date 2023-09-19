Owensboro will host The Innovate Summit, which is expected to draw people from several states, Palestine and Israel on May 21-23, 2024.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that agency is working with Brian Wallace to stage the event.
Wallace is the founder and president of NowSourcing, based in Louisville and Cincinnati, which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s.
Calitri said the CVB worked with Wallace on ways for promoting bourbon and the Innovate Summit came from talks with him after that project.
Calitri said the summit “is an action-packed conference at the Owensboro Convention Center that will bring together industry experts providing thought-provoking and game- changing insights on innovation, leadership development, deep dives on the latest trends and exclusive networking opportunities with many anticipated experts from around the nation.”
Wallace said, “It’s time for Owensboro to shine on the world’s stage. Few cities have such a beautifully reimagined crown jewel of a safe, pristine, modern and peaceful riverfront city center. Anyone from outside the area needs to see firsthand what innovation looks like in the physical realm.”
Jamie Johnson, center director for Kentucky Small Business Development Center, said, “This conference is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded individuals, including business leaders. It’s the first step towards nurturing exciting new ideas and businesses that can transform a community. For small business owners, it’s a valuable chance to expand their businesses, collaborate with others, and learn from industry experts.”
The conference will equip attendees “with the tools to succeed in the new economy. Attendees can expect to grow as professionals with a wide range of programming. including an exhibitor space, multiple tracks and stages of speakers and panels, along with a podcasting lounge. Panels and experts will discuss the latest trends, business ideas, and challenges that lie ahead along with the opportunities that exist in our world,” according to a news release.
Calitri said, “Owensboro is the perfect location for this national-caliber event. The attendees will find a world-class riverfront scene with a wide selection of hotels, restaurants, pubs and cool activities. The attendees will enjoy the fact that they can easily and safely navigate our city.”
Claude Bacon, president of both the CVB and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said, “Innovation is a significant force behind progress and development. It’s one key to solving complex problems, improving existing processes and creating new opportunities.”
The conference is designed to help with that, he said.
Speakers include Troy Sandidge, a growth strategist, author and serial entrepreneur; Margaret Bedlion, an event planner who has planned events attended by Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Bush and Colin Powell; Tim Salau, a Nigerian-American experiential artist, who is CEO of a lifestyle brand called Guide; Ai Addyson-Zhang, CEO and founder of Classroom Without Walls; Jason Falls, who hosts the podcast Winfluence; Jessika Phillips, founder of NOW Marketing Group; Dr. Navin Goyal, founding and managing partner of LOUD Capital; Phil Gerbyshak, vice president of growth at SpeakerFlow; Steve Wiideman, author of SEO Strategy & Skills, a college textbook; Chad Illa-Petersen, who helps people tell the stories of their businesses; Matt Strippelhoff, founder and CEO at Red Hawk Technologies; and Spencer Hulse, editorial director at Grit Daily News.
Registration for Innovate is open at https://theinnovatesummit.com.
