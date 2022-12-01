Twelve tour operators from as far away as South Africa and Australia along with two international journalists were treated to a day of Owensboro’s three B’s — bluegrass, bourbon and barbecue — Wednesday.
It was part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s attempt to attract more international travelers to visit the community.
Viara Challier, a native of Bulgaria, who is an account director for Kentucky tourism in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe, said the group came from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, France and Germany.
They were in the country for the Travel South International Showcase, which began in Louisville on Monday.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said the group started the day at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, went to the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn for lunch and then visited the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, sampled local beers and threw axes at the Brew Bridge, went to the Miller House for bourbon, toured downtown’s Christmas lights, visited Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville and spent the night at the Hampton Inn & Suites.
“We want to give them a taste of Owensboro,” Kirk said.
The group was familiar with Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director.
He and the Owensboro Bluegrass Band — Randy Lanham of Owensboro and Nashville artists Vickie Vaughn and Tim May — performed for the Travel South opening breakfast Monday.
“Bluegrass music is what we’re known for,” Kirk told the group.
He told them, “We’re going to eat a lot today.”
And then there was bourbon.
“If you’re in Kentucky and don’t have a distillery, you’re not in tourism,” Kirk told them.
Joslin and other members of the Hall of Fame’s staff performed for the group — tunes like “You Are My Sunshine,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky” and “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.”
And Joslin told them about the history of bluegrass music.
Several people in the group were recording the concert on their phones.
Courtney Hall, a member of the Kentucky Tourism staff, said the group will move on to Paducah, Bowling Green, Lexington and Northern Kentucky.
