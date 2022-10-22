Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, the bar and entertainment venue at 123 W. Second Street, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.
And for co-owners Andy Brasher and Tamarra Miller, getting to the milestone was rewarding.
“... As soon as we got it up and going, there was a very proud feeling when looking around and seeing all the people enjoying what we put together here and the entertainment too,” Brasher said, “but not just the entertainment, but how everything looks and the staff and everybody and seeing how the general public (and) the community reacts to all that. That was immediate ….”
“It flew by,” Miller said. “It went by so fast, but there was a lot of hard work in that (first) year.”
Brasher said the business has been able to keep up the energy that the community has embraced while the entity has “gotten better at doing things.”
“We’ve made improvements along the way, so I think it’s huge that we’re here one year (later),” he said.
Additionally, Brasher said the vision of bringing his ties to the Music City to Owensboro “has been realized.”
“That’s maybe something I’ve been most proud of is that when people walk in here, they get it,” he said. “Maybe in the beginning, they were like, ‘Why call it ‘Lil’ Nashville’ (when) you’re in Owensboro? I don’t understand (it).’ …We get so many patrons that come in here (saying), ‘This is just like Nashville. I feel like I’m in Nashville.’ ”
Miller highlights the embrace the venue has received from people traveling in specifically to visit them, whether it’s to see a show or for special occasions.
“I love the fact that we get messages like, ‘Hey, we’re coming in for the weekend just to come to your bar,’ ” she said. “...I love that we are a destination, (and) we’re making it a destination for music lovers, for gatherings, for birthday celebrations; whatever it is, they’re coming here, and they’re picking us to celebrate with.”
Brasher and Miller said going into the venture came with some challenges they were glad to be able to battle through.
“It is totally different than anything I’ve done because it’s brick and mortar; it’s a place that exists,” Brasher said. “There’s things that I had to learn personally … like (the) day-in day-out, stock inventory, things like that and things we had to make sure that we had.”
On average, Brasher said the venue books about 11 to 12 acts for entertainment every week, from both the local area and out-of-town, which has also been a challenge.
“It’s huge. It’s like climbing over a hill to climbing over a mountain every single week to get it done,” he said. “I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to do that and (how) we’ve been able to uphold the quality of our entertainment and still provide so much of it and do it week in and week out.”
For Miller, it was more personal obstacles that she’s been able to persevere through.
“I think the biggest challenge for me is balancing family-home life and also the need to be here every single day and every single night that we’re open,” she said, “...but I think we’ve done that successfully. The kids have been so great and accommodating.”
Brasher and Miller also give kudos to their staff, who they coin as the “dream team.”
“...We lean on them so much, because otherwise there’s no way we could do it,” Brasher said.
Brasher said owning and running the establishment is “the closest thing I’ve had to a real job in 20 years,” but he has found a fondness for the work that mirrors his passion in his music and songwriting.
“...Even though it’s a lot more work and a lot more time-oriented, I get the same enjoyment and fulfillment out of doing this,” he said.
Brasher and Miller have some ideas for their second year in business, such as improving the acoustic quality in the building to better serve the sound of the venue while also focusing on building upon favorite and popular events they’ve held.
Brasher said adding food in some capacity will also be in the works.
For Brasher and Miller, they continue to wake up every day to serve the people who have supported them along the way.
“I think it is the patrons and the way that they say they love coming in here, or that they have found their new favorite artist, or a new love for music or they met a new friend,” Miller said. “They are coming in here from their everyday life and just relaxing and having a good time ….”
