The Internal Revenue Service has said for weeks that most “eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically receive their Economic Impact Payments” to help with financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
That includes those who filed returns for either 2018 or 2019, those who receive Social Security retirement or Social Security Disability Insurance benefits and those who receive Railroad Retirement benefits.
But what about those who make too little to file tax returns?
On Friday, the Treasury Department and the IRS launched a new web tool to allow those people to register quickly for the $1,200 checks.
“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release. “The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people.”
Those who filed tax returns should begin getting their checks starting next week, the IRS says.
The news release says it only takes a few minutes for non-filers to register.
Go to IRS.gov and look for “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.”
Then, provide your Social Security number, name, address and dependents.
The IRS will use the information to confirm eligibility and calculate and send payment.
Using the tool to get your payment will not result in any taxes being owed, the IRS said.
Entering bank or financial account information will allow the IRS to deposit your payment directly in your account. Otherwise, the payment will be mailed.
The IRS said the site is secure and information entered will be safe.
