Over the past few months, we’ve heard about fairness in our local community and in the U.S. Congress. Fairness is defined as just and reasonable treatment in accordance with accepted rules.
To achieve fairness, it requires that people employ clear and sensible thinking. We live in a polarized society, so is fairness obtainable? What one person thinks is fair, another person will not due to their ideas and beliefs based on their upbringing, religion and politics.
Take the abortion issue. A woman believes she has rights regarding her own body, and she should be able to abort her unborn baby. Is this fair to the unborn baby? Does selfishness trump fairness?
Take the issue of impeachment. Democrats control the House of Representatives, so the Republicans think impeachment proceeding in the House have been unfair. Republicans control the trial in the Senate, so Democrats argue the trial is unfair.
Democrats didn’t allow witnesses Republicans wanted in the House, now they want more witnesses in the Senate. Nancy Pelosi said impeachment was urgent then delayed sending the impeachment articles to the Senate. Do you think she is exercising clear and sensible thinking in order to be fair? This is the same playbook Democrats used in Judge Kavanaugh’s hearings hoping someone would come forward and lie with no consequences.
My advice to Sen. McConnell is not to allow more witnesses because Adam Schiff and Democrats will not play fair. They want power back, which they claim Russia stole from them. Fairness takes a backseat to power.
Larry O'Bryan
Philpot
