Island celebrated the 150th anniversary of the wooden bridge on Saturday during the Wooden Bridge Festival.
This is the first time in three years that the town has held the festival after postponing due to COVID-19.
Bobby Johnson, president of the Island Community Development Association, said everyone at the festival “seemed to be having a great time and enjoying themselves.”
As of noon Saturday, Johnson said there were 95 cars that were registered for the car show.
“People have come from out of town — Owensboro, Henderson, Ohio County, Muhlenberg County — to be here,” he said. “They come every year, you can count on them.”
Johnson said he was happy they were blessed with nice weather and anticipated being able to have the celebration without rain for the whole day.
“It’s a great turnout, especially for the cars, because there are other shows in the area and 95 decided to come here,” he said. “I think a lot of people have been ready to get out and enjoy themselves.”
Johnson said he appreciated everyone who decided to spend their day at the event, especially those who traveled to attend.
“We have some that come every year,” he said. “We do this every year on the same weekend and some even plan their vacations around the event.”
This was the first year that Utica resident Bill Jackson attended the festival and decided to enter his 1949 Ford truck into the car show.
“I just got the truck together after four and a half years,” he said.
Jackson said he thought the turnout of vehicles was “pretty good” and it was an enjoyable day for him.
Livermore resident Sharon Kassinger and her family have been attending the festival for years and entered their 1967 Chevrolet car into the show.
“We all get together every year for it,” she said. “The turnout has been pretty good.”
