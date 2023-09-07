In 2022, Island celebrated the 150th anniversary of the wooden bridge, but Saturday, the Wooden Bridge Festival is marking 30 years of festivities in honor of the structure.
The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on West Main Street, will feature food trucks, craft vendor, a cruise-in, free kids zone and live music.
“The Island Girl Scout troop will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Tim Sheppard, the Island Community Development Association (ICDA) president. “The troop leader said she wanted to get the kids involved in the community at an early age to ‘plant the seed.’ ”
Sheppard said the ICDA, which is sponsoring the event, wants to continue to preserve the history of the bridge while offering a community gathering.
“It’s a good way for a lot of folks to get together in a casual environment with people they may not have seen in awhile,” he said.
There is one thing Sheppard said has kept the festival going strong through the years: community.
“Island is a small town but it has a big heart and a lot of good people in it,” he said. “It’s a tradition, and we’ve been doing it for so many years. It gives people a chance to come back home and see folks they don’t see all the time.”
The bridge was built in 1872 and was located off West Main and First streets over the Owensboro-Nashville Railroad before being dismantled and relocated to the Island Wooden Bridge Park at First Street and Kirtley Avenue.
On the day of the festival, Sheppard said attendees should follow the signs for directions. Parking will be at Adams Services off West Broadway. A golf cart shuttle will be available as needed.
