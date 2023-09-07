OWENWS-09-07-23 WOODEN BRIDGE

The Souled Out Band performs during the 2022 Wooden Bridge Festival in Island.

 File photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

In 2022, Island celebrated the 150th anniversary of the wooden bridge, but Saturday, the Wooden Bridge Festival is marking 30 years of festivities in honor of the structure.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on West Main Street, will feature food trucks, craft vendor, a cruise-in, free kids zone and live music.

