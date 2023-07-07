Bob Berry, CEO and president of Big Rivers Electric Corporation, has accomplished a lot in his 42 years with the company, and it all started when Berry applied for an entry-level position at Big Rivers’ Coleman generating plant in 1981.
“I was hired in as a custodian,” said Berry, who announced Wednesday he is retiring by the end of the year. “I worked my way up, went back to school, got my engineering degree and then went back to school again to get my business degree.”
Since beginning his career at Big Rivers, Berry has held several positions, from maintenance and operations to welding and supervision.
“God blessed me with a lot of opportunities to be in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I’ve performed almost every single function in the organization at one time or another.”
When the company went through bankruptcy in 1998, Louisville Gas and Electric took over the operations of the Big Rivers plants.
“I worked for LG&E when they took over operations of the plants from 1998 until 2009, which is when the unwind transaction happened,” he said. “The lease was for 25 years, going through 2023, but both parties wanted out of the lease early, so it was terminated.”
When Big Rivers regained control of the plant in 2009, Berry was offered the position of vice president of production.
“I was over all the generating assets, fuel procurement and environmental (productions),” he said.
Four years later, Berry was named chief operating officer, where he stayed for a year before being asked to become president and CEO, positions he never imagined he would hold.
“When I was working as a welder out on the floor, I’m thinking someday I want to be a supervisor,” he said. “Then that happened and I wanted to be a maintenance manager, which also happened. I never started out saying I wanted to be CEO.”
When Berry applied to work at Big Rivers, he was looking to support his family by making a living.
“Big Rivers was the best place to work,” he said. “We’re a cooperative, so there is a family atmosphere at this company and there always has been. That atmosphere keeps you here, it’s not just a job anymore.”
Berry said he will not be very involved in the search for his successor. However, he shared what traits he thinks makes a person a great leader.
More from this section
“They have to have knowledge of the technical side, but then there are the relationships,” he said. “You have to be a good listener and care about your people, because you’re only as good as the people who work for you.”
Through his 42-year career, Berry said there have been several achievements Big Rivers has accomplished.
“Moving to Owensboro was a huge, huge deal for us,” he said. “That was something that took years to get set up, getting board approval, commission approval, and I wanted people to have a nice facility.”
When Berry began running the company, Big Rivers was not in a great financial position, he said.
“We were truly worried about if we would make it, and most people in our industry thought we would fail and go bankrupt,” he said. “The smelters had just left our system. We lost 60% of our revenue in a year.”
Berry and the rest of the Big Rivers staff were able to transform the company from financial insolvency to one of the top-rated generation and transmission cooperatives today.
“We were able to do this without increasing member rates,” he said. “In fact, we have returned approximately $80 million in direct bill credits to the end user.”
Moving the headquarters to Owensboro was the final piece of the puzzle in Berry’s career.
“I’ve got it all lined up,” he said. “I’m leaving this company in a much better position than it was at when I took over.”
Berry is looking forward to spending more time with his family once he retires.
“We’re not guaranteed tomorrow, and while I still feel good and feeling like getting out and doing things with my family, I want to do it now,” he said. “I don’t want to work to the point where I no longer feel like that.
“It feels like the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.