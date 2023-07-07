BERRY FEATURE

Bob Berry, CEO and president of Big Rivers Electric Corp., smiles Thursday as he talks about his career with the company while sitting in his office at 710 W. Second St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Bob Berry, CEO and president of Big Rivers Electric Corporation, has accomplished a lot in his 42 years with the company, and it all started when Berry applied for an entry-level position at Big Rivers’ Coleman generating plant in 1981.

“I was hired in as a custodian,” said Berry, who announced Wednesday he is retiring by the end of the year. “I worked my way up, went back to school, got my engineering degree and then went back to school again to get my business degree.”

