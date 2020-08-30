It is time for a police academy in Western Kentucky, say local officials

In the state of Kentucky, if you aren’t training to be a member of the Kentucky State Police, Louisville Metro, Lexington or Bowling Green police departments then you are left with one option, the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, Kentucky.
For those recruits interested in being a part of the Owensboro Police Department of Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, that would essentially mean for roughly six months you would be away from home. In a time when law enforcement is having issues with recruitment and retention, that is a hard sell and one of many reasons that a regional academy in Owensboro would be such a good fit, said Rep. Suzanne Miles, an Owensboro Republican.
“In a time when recruitment is a struggle, more options would be a positive, especially a western Kentucky option,” she said. “Owensboro Community & Technical College would be a wonderful facilitator for that. There needs to be an option for law enforcement training in our area. We are expecting law enforcement to do more and more with less resources. It would not only help us in Owensboro and Daviess County, but provide an opportunity for recruiting the best possible applicants in our neighboring counties.
“It has to be grassroots and if local officials and law enforcement want it, they will have to work toward it. I am supportive of the idea and will continue to support any initiative that gives law enforcement the resources they need.”
As far as grassroots local support for a western Kentucky academy housed somewhere in the city or county, the support is there, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“This came up when I was on the city commission,” he said. “At the time it couldn’t get any legs. I think we have a good shot of gaining traction now because of COVID-19. The academy in Richmond is postponed until March and even before COVID, traveling that distance was a big ask. It is easier for folks in our region to attend a western Kentucky academy that would be (within) driving distance for 75% of those that would attend in our region. Mayor (Tom) Watson and I would be all in on it. We need to make sure that OCTC is on board and we will need to work with our legislative folks and law enforcement to see what steps need to be taken to get this academy up and running.”
As is the case with any government project, it takes a village. In regard to the potential of an academy, OCTC is in, said OCTC President Scott Williams.
“We would be excited to collaborate on such an endeavor,” he said. “Obviously we make a good fit on the academic side, especially given our criminal justice program. Luckily for our community, the police and sheriff’s department have always been very supportive of any education initiative benefiting their officers. There would be a lot of benefits and luckily we have that criminal justice piece in place, which is rigorously evaluated to make sure that the program meets law enforcement needs. It would be a community-wide collaboration which is something we excel at in Owensboro and Daviess County.”
The establishment of an academy does not depend on approval from the Kentucky General Assembly, who will have their hands full dealing with COVID-19 in the 2021 session; but does require approval from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
To establish the academy, an agency, group or individual would have to apply to the council to establish aspects like equipment, facilities, curriculum and instructors.
Upon receipt of the application, members of the council would then conduct a site visit to ensure that all aspects from curriculum, instruction, equipment, training, facilities and more meet the standards expected for a law enforcement training facility.
While there are many layers to the establishment of a local and regional academy, the establishment of such an institution would not only be beneficial for the region but for law enforcement in Kentucky, said Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain.
“It would be beneficial for us,” he said. “There are a lot of details that would need to be worked out to gain approval. Kentucky is recognized as having some of the best training for law enforcement. A major benefit would obviously be not having to send recruits three hours away, but we could train them here which obviously makes far more sense for us. A major obstacle that has prevented this in the past is finances and then with that, there are a great many things that have to be done. It is not impossible but it would take a joint effort across the board for us to make it a reality.”
OPD Chief Art Ealum did not respond to interview requests for this story.
