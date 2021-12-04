By sharing her story with the public, an Owensboro woman hopes to help others who are or may have been survivors of abuse.
B.M., who would like to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of her story, said that she experienced instances of abuse as a child that carried on into her adulthood and eventually touched the life of her son who is now imprisoned for abuse.
As a child, B.M. said that she was repeatedly sexually abused by her stepfather for several years. She said she informed her mother of the abuse, but due to financial circumstances, she and her mother were not able to leave.
B.M. eventually moved out of her home at the age of 16 to get married.
The marriage, she said, was more of a way to remove herself from her stepfather’s abuse, but eventually turned abusive, as well.
However, at a young age and with no financial stability of her own at the time, B.M. said she remained in the marriage, eventually having a son with her first husband.
She said she experienced low self-esteem throughout the marriage and was made to feel that she would not be able to make it by herself if she left.
Eventually, however, she was able to leave the marriage with shared custody of her son with her first husband.
B.M. remarried, but once again, found herself in another abusive relationship with her second husband.
Years later, she said she would find out that her son also experienced abuse, beginning at a young age, by a family member on his father’s side.
“It still haunts me,” B.M. said of learning about her son’s abuse. “My son’s brain had not been developed to understand what was being done to him.”
While B.M. said she is in a good place now and has taken some steps to overcome her trauma, she wants to help others who might be experiencing similar situations to understand that it is OK to seek out help and stop the cycle of abuse.
According to Megan Jackson, an advocacy specialist with New Beginnings Sexual Assault Services, cyclical and generational abuse often occurs when an individual who is abused, especially as a child, has not been exposed to proper counseling, therapy, or become trauma-informed.
Many times, she said, a legal process also never occurs, all of which factor into the continuation of the abuse cycle and results in an individual finding themselves in abusive relationship after abusive relationship.
The issue, she said, is that without appropriate counseling and aftercare measures, many individuals who are survivors of abuse may not learn appropriate boundaries to set for themselves when it comes to what a healthy relationship looks like and what behaviors are appropriate one from a loved one or significant other.
What is more, she said, is that children of individuals who experience abuse are also more likely to be abused as well.
The individual, without receiving proper care following an instance of abuse and developing boundaries for what is appropriate interaction between oneself and others, Jackson said, might not be equipped to teach their own children appropriate boundaries.
“It’s very common that people who are sexually assaulted end up having children who are sexually assaulted,” she said. “I think it goes back to boundaries. If you’re in that fight or flight response for so long, you might be kind of stuck in the flight situation and it becomes difficult to really have those natural, built-in internal caution and fear … You learn to associate these abusive relationships with love.
“If you haven’t processed trauma, it manifests itself in a number of different ways. There’s a phrase, ‘it ran in my family until it ran into me’ — I think it’s important to realize that trauma can have a domino effect.”
Additionally, Jackson said, sexual abuse is most often perpetuated by a trusted loved one or family member.
“The only trafficking cases that I really worked … were interfamilial and a lot of times, it’s kept quiet and so if you’re a young child and you tell somebody, ‘hey, this person is touching me’ and the family dismisses it, it’s difficult to learn that that’s wrong, especially if you’re put around the situation,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen situations where it was kept quiet to prevent the family from any public shame.”
Dismissing an instance of abuse or keeping it quiet, she said, is often a coping mechanism for families.
However, Jackson said, it is important in an instance of abuse to listen to and believe a person who says they are being abused.
Fortunately, she said things have begun to change significantly in the past five years in how instances of abuse are handled.
For one, she said, there are many more resources available for women and their children who are leaving situations of abuse so that they do not need to choose between having a roof over their heads and food on the table or remaining in an abusive situation.
There are at least two local shelters in Owensboro for women and children, including CrossRoads and OASIS, which is a shelter dedicated specifically to women and their children escaping abuse. A third women’s and children’s shelter, My Sister’s Keeper, is also set to open in Owensboro.
“We’ve come a long way in the last five or so years with having available options for people leaving those situations. There are protective orders and IPOs and emergency shelters,” she said. “Previously, I could understand where that could have been more difficult, but now, hopefully, we’re getting to the point where we do have resources so that mom can leave with child.”
Additionally, all emergency protective orders and interpersonal protective orders, she said, now include sexual assault as one of the qualifying reasons to obtain them and individuals who seek protective orders for instances of domestic or sexual violence are immediately referred to local resources such as New Beginnings and OASIS.
New Beginnings also provides child abuse prevention education for children in school.
It’s a program called “Play it Safe” that educates children in the sensitive subject of child abuse, safety and prevention.
For parents or caregivers of a child who is experiencing abuse, Jackson said the most important thing to do initially is to eliminate the abusers’ access to the child, whether through a protective order or by staying in an emergency shelter.
Additionally, she said, in Kentucky, everyone is a mandated reporter of abuse. If there is reasonable suspicion that a child is being abused, it should be reported to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Signs of child abuse, she said, might include excessive talking, have an advanced knowledge of sexual topics, not wanting to be left alone with certain people, being overly compliant, sexual behavior that’s inappropriate for a child’s age, trying to avoid bathing, change in eating habits, keeping secrets, excessive worry or fearfulness, nightmares, or self-harm.
“If something seems off, pay attention to the child, listen to them, create an open dialogue between the child and you and if you don’t know the answer to what to do in that moment, then speak to someone who may and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Being informed of these responses and indicators that something could be wrong is so important,” she said. “Not bringing these issues to light is, in my opinion, what helps perpetuate the cycle and allows abusers to stay hidden.”
Suspected abuse can be reported anonymously online to the CHFS at CHFS.Ky.gov/Agencies/DCBS or by calling the abuse hotline at 1-877-597-2331.
Individuals experiencing situations of abuse can seek help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
