My bride always said I never met a stranger. She backed that belief with the fact that I was forever speaking to people I had never met.
And sometimes those strangers lead me to believe this really is a small world.
Such was the case Wednesday morning when I walked into Gary’s Drive-In and found the table normally occupied by some of my morning coffee group, who would have already building up a mountain of bull manure, empty.
But actually, it really wasn’t empty. There was only one customer in the restaurant at that time, and he was seated at the bull table.
In keeping with what my bride always said — and my belief that it’s a small world — I spoke to the stranger and asked if I could join him.
It was then that the small world started going around.
The stranger’s last name was Taylor, and his background was loaded with some kinfolks I knew very well.
While I didn’t know him at the time, his father attended St. Francis Academy, my place of learning. An uncle of the stranger, Robert Taylor, was one of my classmates.
And it doesn’t stop there. Another of the man’s family was a member of the Owensboro Police Department and went by the name of “One Eye” Taylor. I was a reporter for the Messenger-Inquirer at the time and knew him well.
Oh, and by the way, the stranger asked about my age, and I told him I would be 90 in December. He also wanted to know what day in December, and I told him the 19th. His is on December 17th, and he asked me to remember him at my party.
He, by the a way, will be 58. Just a youngster.
It very well could be that I’ll never again run into Mr. Taylor, but I’ll remember him as one of those strangers my bride always talked about.
In last week’s column, when I brought home those times when I was a little boy, I forgot one important memory.
When I was a little boy gasoline was about 15 or 20 cents a gallon. Service station attendants washed windshields and checked oil.
There were some nice things going on when I was a little
boy.
