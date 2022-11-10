Owensboro has seen some big days over the last 200 years.
But one of the biggest was on Nov. 21, 1900, when Gov. John Crepps Wickliffe Beckham came to town to marry Jean Raphael Fuqua at First Presbyterian Church.
It was the first time a sitting governor had been married in Owensboro.
And so far, it was the last.
Newspapers across the country carried an advance story about the wedding and followed up with coverage the next day.
Beckham had been selected as Democrat William Goebel’s running mate in the 1899 election, despite the fact that he had just turned 30, the minimum age for governor.
Republicans apparently won the election, but Democrats disputed the results.
And while the wrangling was going on, Goebel was shot.
He was sworn in on his deathbed, and Beckham won a special election to fill out the term.
So, now Beckham was the Golden Boy, and he was coming to Owensboro to be married to a 21-year-old Owensboro woman.
Guests were coming from across Kentucky.
First Presbyterian would only hold 350 people.
By 8 p.m., the church was packed and so was the area around the church.
The ceremony began at 8:30 p.m.
Spectators outside were making so much noise that some inside couldn’t hear.
After the ceremony, more than 300 headed to the Rudd Hotel, the city’s finest, on St. Ann across from the Courthouse.
Crowds cheered as the wedding party neared the hotel.
At midnight, the couple left by train for Chicago.
Their real honeymoon was delayed until after Beckham’s inauguration in December.
They planned to spend a few weeks in Florida then.
That story covered most of the front page of both local newspapers — The Messenger and The Inquirer.
On Page 2 was a story headlined “Pickpockets Get In Their Work At The Big Wedding.”
It seemed that a crew of pickpockets had managed to make off with a number of wallets.
State Treasurer S.W. Hager lost $50 to a thief.
But he returned to Owensboro nine years later and bought the Inquirer, founding a newspaper dynasty that lasted nearly 90 years.
The Courier-Journal in Louisville headlined the wedding as the “Most Brilliant Function in the History of Owensboro.”
Beckham won reelection in 1903 and 1906.
In 1914, he became the first popularly elected U.S. Senator from Kentucky, serving one term in office.
That was his final political victory.
But he gave Owensboro a big night in 1900.
